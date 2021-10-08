checkAd

Else Nutrition Receives Key U.S. Patent Notice of Allowance for Use in Functional Food

Notice paves the way for receipt of composition patent for Else Products Under Development, and entry into the $5 billion U.S. Plant-Based Foods Market.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ELSE NUTRITION HOLDINGS INC. (BABY.V) (BABYF) (0YL.F) ("Else" or the "Company") the Plant-Based baby, toddler and children nutrition company, announces that it has just received a U.S. Notice of Allowance on the composition of its proprietary formulation, for use in functional food.

The Company already holds a worldwide patent covering its Plant-Based Toddler and Infant formulas, and supplemental nutrition for adults including patents for the composition which provides the necessary proteins, amino-acids and other nutrients needed in a single food serving.

“This development is of monumental importance; it paves the way for future planned product expansion beyond the baby, toddler and kids’ markets,” stated Hamutal Yitzhak, CEO and Co-Founder of Else Nutrition. “Our 100% Plant-Based solution has functional and meaningful applications to a wide range of potential consumer markets. While we remain laser-focused on the launch of our baby products, our IP can also help serve the rapidly growing $5 billion U.S. Plant-Based food market, giving those in need, nutritious functional wholefood clean label offerings,” she added.

The Notice of Allowance indicates that the U.S Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has decided to issue the requested patent. 

About Else Nutrition Holdings Inc.

Else Nutrition GH Ltd. is an Israel-based food and nutrition company focused on developing innovative, clean and plant-based food and nutrition products for infants, toddlers, children, and adults. Its revolutionary, plant-based, non-soy, formula is a clean-ingredient alternative to dairy-based formula. Else Nutrition (formerly INDI) won the "2017 Best Health and Diet Solutions" award at the Global Food Innovation Summit in Milan. Else Plant-Based Complete Nutrition for Toddlers was recently ranked as the #1 Top seller in the baby and toddler formula category on Amazon. The holding company, Else Nutrition Holdings Inc., is a publicly traded company, listed as TSX Venture Exchange under the trading symbol BABY and is quoted on the US OTC Markets QX board under the trading symbol BABYF and on the Frankfurt Exchange under the symbol 0YL. Else's Executives includes leaders hailing from leading infant nutrition companies. Many of Else advisory board  members had past executive roles in companies such as Mead Johnson, Abbott Nutrition, Plum Organics and leading infant nutrition Societies,  and some of them currently serve in different roles in leading medical centers and academic institutes such as Boston Children's Hospital, Pediatrics at Harvard Medical School, USA, Tel Aviv University, Schneider Children's Medical Center of Israel, Rambam Medical Center and Technion, Israel and University Hospital Brussels, Belgium.

