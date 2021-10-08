checkAd

Verde Bio Holdings to Present at the Emerging Growth Conference on October 13, 2021

--Verde Bio Holdings invites individual and institutional investors, advisors and analysts to attend its real-time, interactive presentation at the prestigious Emerging Growth Conference--

FRISCO, Tex., Oct. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Verde Bio Holdings (OTC: VBHI) is pleased to announce that it has been invited to present at the Emerging Growth Conference on Wednesday, October 13, 2021.

This live, interactive online event will give existing shareholders and the investment community the opportunity to interact with the Company’s CEO, Scott Cox, in real time.

Mr. Cox will present and open the floor for questions. Please ask your questions during the event and Mr. Cox will get through as many as possible.

Verde Bio Holdings will be presenting at 11:15 a.m. Eastern time for 30 minutes.

Please register at www.EmergingGrowth.com/Conference to ensure you are able to attend the conference and receive any updates that are released.

If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available on EmergingGrowth.com and a link will be provided after the event.

About the Emerging Growth Conference

The Emerging Growth conference is an effective way for public companies to present and communicate their new products, services and other major announcements to the investment community from the convenience of their office, in a time efficient manner.

The Conference focus and coverage includes companies in a wide range of growth sectors, with strong management teams, innovative products and services, focused strategy, execution, and the overall potential for long term growth. Its audience includes potentially tens of thousands of Individual and Institutional investors, as well as Investment advisors and analysts.

All sessions will be conducted through video webcasts and will take place in the Eastern time zone.

About Verde Bio Holdings, Inc. Verde Bio Holdings, Inc. (OTC: VBHI) is a growing U.S. Energy Company based in Frisco, Texas, engaged in the acquisition and management of Mineral and Royalty interests in lower risk, onshore oil and gas properties within the major oil and gas plays in the U.S. The Company’s dual-focused growth strategy relies primarily on leveraging management’s expertise to grow through the strategic acquisition of revenue producing royalty interest and strategic and opportunistic non-operated working interests.

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995:

Statements in this press release that are not strictly historical are “forward-looking” statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements involve a high degree of risk and uncertainty, are predictions only and actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to differences include the uncertainty regarding viability and market acceptance of the Company’s products and services, the ability to complete software development plans in a timely manner, changes in relationships with third parties, product mix sold by the Company and other factors described in the Company’s most recent periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its 2019 Annual Report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q.

Contact:

Paul Knopick E & E Communications

pknopick@eandecommunications.com

940.262.3584





