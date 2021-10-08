checkAd

Avenir LNG Limited announces the delivery of The Avenir Aspiration

London, October 8, 2021 – Avenir LNG Limited (NOTC:AVENIR) announces the delivery of The Avenir Aspiration, the third 7,500 cbm dual-purpose, liquefied natural gas supply and bunkering vessel (LBV) delivered to Avenir and the first of four vessels to be delivered from Nantong CIMC Sinopacific Offshore & Engineering Co.

The Avenir Aspiration will embark on her maiden voyage to Europe where she will be stationed in the Mediterranean and begin supplying LNG to Avenir's HIGAS LNG Terminal in Sardinia, which entered into commercial operations in August 2021. In addition to servicing Avenir's own demand, the Aspiration will provide LNG bunkering services via ship-to-ship transfer to multiple customers throughout the Mediterranean. The vessel will provide critical infrastructure in key ports across the Mediterranean to support the growth of LNG as a marine fuel and help substantially reduce CO2, NOx and SOx emissions in the region.

Peter Mackey, CEO Avenir LNG Limited, commented: We are delighted to welcome the Avenir Aspiration to our fleet, she will be positioned in the Mediterranean to serve our HIGAS terminal in Sardinia. The Aspiration is the final  step in delivering a fully owned and operated small-scale LNG supply chain dedicated to serving our customers across the island of Sardinia. We have made significant investments in LNG shipping, terminaling, trucking & satellite plants at our customers sites to ensure we can deliver a clean, affordable & reliable supply of LNG to the island.

We look forward to taking delivery of three further newbuild vessels from SOE over the remainder of 2021 and early 2022. Avenir remains firmly on track to becoming one of the leading small-scale LNG suppliers globally.

About Avenir LNG Limited: Avenir LNG supplies small-scale LNG to off-grid industry, power generation and marine transport. Avenir LNG has quickly become one of the leading providers of small-scale LNG solutions; working with local partners to unlock new markets for natural gas. 


This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Attachment





