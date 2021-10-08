Ziff Davis (formerly J2 Global) Announces Early Tender Results of Cash Tender For A Portion Of Its 4.625% Senior Notes Due 2030

According to the information received from Global Bondholder Services Corporation, the information agent and tender agent for the Tender Offer, as of 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on October 7, 2021 (the “Early Tender Time”), the Company had received, and has informed Global Bondholder Services Corporation that it is accepting, valid tenders from holders of the Notes as outlined in the table below:

Ziff Davis, Inc. (Nasdaq: ZD) (formerly J2 Global, Inc.) (the "Company") today announced the early tender results of its cash tender offer (the "Tender Offer") to purchase up to $90,000,000, exclusive of accrued but unpaid interest (the “Maximum Purchase Amount”) of its outstanding 4.625% Senior Notes due 2030 (the "Notes").

Title of

Security CUSIP

Number Principal

Amount

Outstanding Aggregate

Principal Amount

Tendered Aggregate

Principal

Amount

Accepted Maximum

Purchase

Price Total

Consideration

Per $1,000

Principal

Amount Proration

Factor 4.625% Senior

Notes due 2030 48123VAF9;

U52503AB2 $750,000,000 $639,101,000 $83,333,000 $89,999,640 $1,080(1)(2) 13.08%

(1) Does not include accrued but unpaid interest, which will also be payable as provided in the Offer to Purchase. (2) Includes the Early Tender Premium (as defined below).

The terms and conditions of the Tender Offer are described in an Offer to Purchase, dated September 24, 2021 (the "Offer to Purchase").

Holders of Notes that were validly tendered (and not validly withdrawn) at or prior to 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on October 7, 2021 (the “Early Tender Time”) and accepted for purchase will receive the Total Consideration set forth in the table above, which includes an early tender premium of $50.00 per $1,000 principal amount of the Notes accepted for purchase (the “Early Tender Premium”). As the Tender Offer was fully subscribed up to the Maximum Purchase Amount as of the Early Tender Time, holders who validly tender Notes after the Early Tender Time will not have any of such Notes accepted for payment unless the Company increases the Maximum Purchase Amount. Notes tendered in the Tender Offer prior to the Early Tender Time and not purchased on the Early Settlement Date will be returned promptly after the Early Settlement Date. Holders of Notes tendered after the Early Tender Time will be eligible only to receive the Tender Offer Consideration of $1,030 per $1,000 principal amount (the “Tender Offer Consideration”), which is the Total Consideration minus the Early Tender Premium, plus accrued but unpaid interest.