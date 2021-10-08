Virtu Financial Conference Call for Third Quarter 2021 Results on Wednesday, November 3, 2021

checkAd

NEW YORK, Oct. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtu Financial, Inc. (Nasdaq:VIRT), a leading provider of financial services and products that leverages cutting edge technology to deliver innovative, transparent trading solutions to its clients and liquidity to the global markets, will announce its results for the third quarter 2021 on Wednesday, November 3, 2021 before the US market open.

Virtu will host a conference call to discuss the company's financial results at 8:30 am (ET). A live webcast of the event will be available and archived on the Investor Relations section of the company's website at http://ir.virtu.com/events.cfm. The call will be open to the public.

About Virtu Financial, Inc.:
Virtu is a leading provider of financial services and products that leverages cutting-edge technology to deliver liquidity to the global markets and innovative, transparent trading solutions to its clients. Leveraging its global market making expertise and infrastructure, Virtu provides a robust product suite including offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. Virtu’s product offerings allow clients to trade on hundreds of venues across 50+ countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income and myriad other commodities. In addition, Virtu’s integrated, multi-asset analytics platform provides a range of pre- and post-trade services, data products and compliance tools that clients rely upon to invest, trade and manage risk across global markets.

Contact:

Investor and Media Relations
Andrew Smith
investor_relations@virtu.com





