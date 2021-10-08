Virtu Financial Conference Call for Third Quarter 2021 Results on Wednesday, November 3, 2021

NEW YORK, Oct. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtu Financial, Inc. (Nasdaq:VIRT), a leading provider of financial services and products that leverages cutting edge technology to deliver innovative, transparent trading solutions to its clients and liquidity to the global markets, will announce its results for the third quarter 2021 on Wednesday, November 3, 2021 before the US market open.



Virtu will host a conference call to discuss the company's financial results at 8:30 am (ET). A live webcast of the event will be available and archived on the Investor Relations section of the company's website at http://ir.virtu.com/events.cfm. The call will be open to the public.