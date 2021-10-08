Eurogas International Inc. Announces Repurchase of Debt

TORONTO, Oct. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eurogas International Inc. (CSE: EI) (the “Corporation”), in furtherance of its restructuring efforts, today announced that it has repurchased - from Dundee Corporation - debt in the amount of C$6,668,191.19 for nominal consideration. This debt will be cancelled thereby improving the Corporation’s working capital. In order to be successful, this restructuring will require the purchase and/or cancellation of additional debt, if possible.

ABOUT EUROGAS INTERNATIONAL

