Watsco to Host Third Quarter Earnings Call October 20, 2021 at 10 00 a.m. EDT

08.10.2021
08.10.2021, 13:30  |  15   |   |   

MIAMI, Oct. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Watsco, Inc. (NYSE: WSO) announced today that it will host a conference call to discuss its 2021 third quarter financial results on Wednesday, October 20, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. (EDT). Prepared remarks regarding the results will be followed by a question-and-answer session with the senior management team.

The conference call will be web-cast by CCBN's StreetEvents and can be found under the link highlighted on our website at www.watsco.com. The earnings results will be released before the market opens on October 20, 2021. A replay of the conference call will be available on our website.

Investors and analysts are encouraged to pre-register for the conference call by using the link below. Participants who pre-register will be given a unique PIN to gain immediate access to the call. Pre-registration may be completed at any time up to the call start time.

To pre-register, go to: https://dpregister.com/sreg/10161103/ee845076ce

Participants that would like to join, but have not pre-registered, can do so by dialing (844) 883-3908 within the United States or (412) 317-9254 internationally and asking for the “Watsco” call. Please call five to ten minutes prior to the scheduled start time as the number of telephone connections is limited.

Watsco is the largest distribution network for heating, air conditioning and refrigeration (HVAC/R) products with locations in the United States, Canada, Mexico and Puerto Rico, and on an export basis to Latin America and the Caribbean. Watsco estimates that over 350,000 contractors and technicians visit or call one of its 661 locations each year to get information, obtain technical support and buy products.

The Company believes there is long-term opportunity to be a significant participant and contributor in efforts to address climate change. HVAC/R products provide comfort to homes and businesses regardless of the outdoor climate. Older systems often operate below current government-mandated energy efficiency and environmental standards, resulting in higher energy use and costs to homeowners. Sales of higher-efficiency replacement systems have long been a fundamental opportunity in Watsco’s marketplace. Watsco plans to actively collaborate with its OEM partners and key stakeholders to lead these ongoing efforts in its marketplace. Additional information about Watsco may be found at www.watsco.com.   

Barry S. Logan
Executive Vice President 
(305) 714-4102
e-mail: blogan@watsco.com





