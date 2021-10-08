Shawcor Announces Resignation of Chief Financial Officer, Senior Management Appointment and Leadership Succession Plan

Shawcor also announced that Thomas R. Holloway will join the Company as Vice President & Chief Accounting Officer, commencing on or about December 1, 2021 and is expected to succeed Mr. Tano as the Senior Vice President Finance & Chief Financial Officer.

TORONTO, Oct. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shawcor Ltd. (“Shawcor” or the “Company”) (TSX: SCL) today announced that Gaston Tano, Senior Vice President Finance & Chief Financial Officer, has elected to step down and will depart the Company effective May 31, 2022.

In his interim role, Mr. Holloway will immediately assume responsibility for the Company’s financial accounting and related reporting activities and will report to Gaston Tano, Shawcor’s Senior Vice President & Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Tano will continue to actively lead Shawcor’s finance function. Consistent with the Company’s past executive succession practice, Mr. Tano will engage in a robust transition process with Mr. Holloway to enable a seamless transfer of responsibilities.

Mr. Holloway holds a BBA in Accounting from the University of Houston and joins Shawcor following a career which started with Arthur Anderson and has included senior financial and accounting leadership roles in multiple energy focused organizations. Among his previous experiences, Mr. Holloway served as VP Finance at Forum Energy Technologies, Inc., Chief Accounting Officer at Spark Energy and, more recently, as CFO for two complex, global, private equity backed product manufacturing organizations.

Mr. Tano joined Shawcor in September 2016 as Vice President, Finance and became Chief Financial Officer on May 1st, 2017. During his tenure he has been instrumental in driving enhancements across the Company’s finance functions and delivering substantial cost and capital efficiencies. His leadership in capital allocation, multiple credit facility negotiations and restructuring plans has contributed to significant stakeholder value creation, as has his critical role in driving strategic initiatives and portfolio optimization - including the highly successful acquisition of ZCL Composites and more recent divestiture of Canusa-CPS and Dhatec.