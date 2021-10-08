Cognition Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering

PURCHASE, N.Y., Oct. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cognition Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of innovative, small molecule therapeutics targeting age-related degenerative diseases and disorders of the central nervous system and retina (the “Company” or “Cognition”), today announced the pricing of its upsized initial public offering of 3,768,116 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $12.00 per share. All of the shares of common stock are being offered by Cognition. The gross proceeds from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses payable by Cognition, are expected to be approximately $45.2 million.



Cognition’s common stock is expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Market on October 8, 2021 under the ticker symbol “CGTX.” The offering is expected to close on October 13, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. In addition, Cognition has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 565,217 shares of its common stock at the initial public offering price, less the underwriting discounts and commissions.