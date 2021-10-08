checkAd

Cognition Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
08.10.2021, 13:30  |  38   |   |   

PURCHASE, N.Y., Oct. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cognition Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of innovative, small molecule therapeutics targeting age-related degenerative diseases and disorders of the central nervous system and retina (the “Company” or “Cognition”), today announced the pricing of its upsized initial public offering of 3,768,116 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $12.00 per share. All of the shares of common stock are being offered by Cognition. The gross proceeds from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses payable by Cognition, are expected to be approximately $45.2 million.

Cognition’s common stock is expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Market on October 8, 2021 under the ticker symbol “CGTX.” The offering is expected to close on October 13, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. In addition, Cognition has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 565,217 shares of its common stock at the initial public offering price, less the underwriting discounts and commissions.

B. Riley Securities, Inc. is acting as the lead bookrunning manager and Oppenheimer & Co. is acting as joint bookrunning manager. Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders LLP is representing the Company and McGuireWoods LLP is representing the underwriters.

Registration statements relating to the shares being sold in this offering were filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and became effective on October 7, 2021. The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the final prospectus, when available, may be obtained from B. Riley Securities, Inc., Attention: Prospectus Department, 1300 North 17th Street, Suite 1300, Arlington, Virginia 22209, or by telephone at 703-312-9580, or by email at prospectuses@brileyfin.com; or from Oppenheimer & Co., Attention: Syndicate Prospectus Department, 85 Broad Street, 26th Floor, New York, New York 10004, or by telephone at 212-667-8055, or by email at EquityProspectus@opco.com.

