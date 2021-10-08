Auction result of Treasury Bonds - RIKS 26 0216
Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire| 08.10.2021, 13:30 | 13 | 0 |
|Series
|RIKS 26 0216
|Settlement Date
|10/13/2021
|Total Amount Allocated (MM)
|5,320
|All Bids Awarded At (Price / Yield)
|107.300
|/
|-0.172
|Total Number of Bids Received
|33
|Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM)
|8,640
|Total Number of Successful Bids
|11
|Number of Bids Allocated in Full
|11
|Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated
|107.300
|/
|-0.172
|Highest Price / Lowest Yield Allocated
|107.350
|/
|-0.183
|Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated in Full
|107.300
|/
|-0.172
|Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Yield)
|107.310
|/
|-0.174
|Best Bid (Price / Yield)
|107.350
|/
|-0.183
|Worst Bid (Price / Yield)
|106.980
|/
|-0.102
|Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Yield)
|107.272
|/
|-0.166
|Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate)
|100.00 %
|Bid to Cover Ratio
|1.62
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0