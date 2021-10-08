Auction result of Treasury Bonds - RIKS 26 0216 Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire | 08.10.2021, 13:30 | | 13 0 | 0 08.10.2021, 13:30 | Series RIKS 26 0216 Settlement Date 10/13/2021 Total Amount Allocated (MM) 5,320 All Bids Awarded At (Price / Yield) 107.300 / -0.172 Total Number of Bids Received 33 Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM) 8,640 Total Number of Successful Bids 11 Number of Bids Allocated in Full 11 Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated 107.300 / -0.172 Highest Price / Lowest Yield Allocated 107.350 / -0.183 Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated in Full 107.300 / -0.172 Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Yield) 107.310 / -0.174 Best Bid (Price / Yield) 107.350 / -0.183 Worst Bid (Price / Yield) 106.980 / -0.102 Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Yield) 107.272 / -0.166 Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate) 100.00 % Bid to Cover Ratio 1.62







