Akropolis Group, UAB will organize an Investor Conference Webinar to introduce the financial results for the 6 months of 2021

Akropolis Group, UAB invites investors, analysts, and other stakeholders to join the webinar scheduled on the October 15 of 2021 at 12:00 PM (EEST). The presentation will be held in English.



During the webinar, Manfredas Dargužis, CEO and Gabrielė Saponaitė, CFO at Akropolis Group, UAB will introduce the financial results of the company for the 6 months of 2021.

After the presentation participants of the webinar will have an opportunity to ask relevant questions. Due to limited webinar time, we encourage participants to send their questions before the webinar until October 14, 2021 to emilija.ivanauskaite@nasdaq.com .