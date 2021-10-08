Dundee Precious Metals Delivers Another Quarter of Strong Gold Production; Announces Third Quarter 2021 Preliminary Production Results

“During the quarter, we continued to deliver strong operating performance at both of our mines, as well as improving smelter performance,” said David Rae, President and Chief Executive Officer of Dundee Precious Metals. “We are also encouraged by the progress being made at our Loma Larga project and the government support we are seeing in Ecuador, following closing of the acquisition in the quarter.”

TORONTO, Oct. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSX: DPM) (“DPM” or “the Company”) announced preliminary production results from both of its mines and the smelter for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021.

Production Highlights

Preliminary results for the third quarter and first nine months of 2021 are provided in the table below:

Ore processed Metals contained in concentrate produced Payable metals in concentrate sold Complex concentrate smelted (Kt) Gold

(K oz) Copper

(Mlbs) Gold

(K oz) Copper

(Mlbs) (Kt) Q3 2021 Chelopech 558.0 38.4 8.4 34.3 7.8 - Ada Tepe 220.6 33.3 - 32.2 - - Tsumeb - - - - - 55.1 Consolidated 778.6 71.7 8.4 66.5 7.8 55.1 YTD 2021 Chelopech 1,637.2 128.0 25.5 109.0 24.5 - Ada Tepe 646.3 99.2 - 96.5 - - Tsumeb - - - - - 137.7 Consolidated 2,283.5 227.2 25.5 205.5 24.5 137.7 2021 full-year guidance(1) 2,925 – 3,125 271 – 317 34 – 39 243 – 285 31 – 36 200 – 220

(1) As disclosed in Management’s Discussion and Analysis (“MD&A”) for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, issued on July 29, 2021 and available at www.sedar.com and at www.dundeeprecious.com





Ada Tepe continued its track record of strong performance during the third quarter, producing approximately 33,300 gold ounces, which was better than planned as a result of higher-than-expected gold grades.

Chelopech also performed well during the third quarter, producing approximately 38,400 ounces of gold and 8.4 million pounds of copper, reflecting mining of lower copper and gold grade zones.

Both Chelopech and Ada Tepe are on track to achieve 2021 production guidance.

The Tsumeb smelter processed approximately 55,100 tonnes of complex concentrate during the third quarter, in line with recent quarterly performance but below expectation. As a result of a water leak in the offgas system, which has the potential to result in additional unplanned maintenance downtime, Tsumeb is expected to be at or below the low end of the guidance range of 200 to 220 thousand tonnes for 2021.

Loma Larga Update

In the third quarter, DPM completed the acquisition of the high-quality, advanced stage Loma Larga gold project in Ecuador. Following closing, the Company has been focused on integration activities, stakeholder engagement and a review of the technical studies and permitting schedule. The Company is also progressing discussions in respect of an investor protection agreement with the government of Ecuador. Key milestones and progress against these milestones will be further communicated alongside quarterly reporting.

A drill program focused on geotechnical drilling, condemnation drilling at the planned location of facilities, and extensional exploration drilling is expected to commence in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Responsible development of the Loma Larga project has the potential to add meaningful production growth to DPM’s portfolio and to generate significant value for all stakeholders.

Dividend

As previously announced in July 2021, and in line with its disciplined capital allocation framework, DPM will pay a quarterly dividend of US$0.03 per share on October 15, 2021 to shareholders of record as at 5:00 p.m. Toronto local time on September 30, 2021.

Third Quarter 2021 Operating and Financial Results

The Company plans to release its third quarter 2021 operating and financial results after market close on Thursday, November 11, 2021. The news release, MD&A and consolidated financial statements will be posted on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on the Company’s website at www.dundeeprecious.com .

