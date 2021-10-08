DGAP-News: Adler Group S.A. / Key word(s): Statement Adler Group S.A.: Asset Valuations from leading Appraisers at Market Standards 08.10.2021 / 13:51 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Statements in Viceroy report misleading and not correct

Independent investigation on transactions and valuation process

Portfolios appraised by CBRE or NAI Apollo, reviewed by KPMG

Acquisitions and disposals reviewed/audited by auditors

Berlin, 8 October 2021 - ADLER Group S.A. ("ADLER") publishes information on the independent valuations of its assets. In brief: leading appraisers conduct regular valuations at market standards.

EUR 8.9bn fair value of yielding portfolio valued by CBRE and reviewed by KPMG

CBRE valued the entire yielding portfolio as per 30 June 2021. This was not a review of an internal valuation, but a full external independent appraisal. The valuation and underlying assumptions were reviewed by KPMG. CBRE appraisal is based on RICS standards and is the appraiser that values multiple peers of the listed residential real estate space in Germany

EUR 3.7bn fair value of development portfolio valued by NAI Apollo, reviewed by KPMG

NAI Apollo has valued the entire development portfolio of ADLER as per 30 June 2021. These include valuations of development projects in Consus Real Estate AG and Brack Capital Properties N.V. which have been reviewed by KPMG and PKF Amit Halfon. In addition, and as part of the review of ADLER Group as per 30 June 2021, KPMG reviewed the Consus Real Estate AG H1 figures including the valuations of the developments for ADLER.

Acquisitions and disposals reviewed or audited

PwC GmbH WPG supported in the first-time consolidation of the acquisitions of Adler Real Estate AG, Brack Capital Properties N.V. and Consus Real Estate AG. All acquisitions and disposals by ADLER, Adler Real Estate AG, Brack Capital Properties N.V. and Consus Real Estate AG have been reviewed or audited by international auditors.

External independent advisers and auditors

All transactions and valuations are done at arm's length and appraised by renowned independent firms. Notwithstanding this, the Senior Management of ADLER and the Board of Directors have decided to appoint external independent advisers and auditors to conduct a comprehensive review of the allegations, especially regarding the third-party transactions. The outcome of the analysis will be made public once it is available.

Next Steps

ADLER will publish another detailed release on allegations not addressed above in due course.

Contact

Investor Relations:

T +352 278 456 710

E investorrelations@adler-group.com

08.10.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de



Language: English Company: Adler Group S.A. 1B Heienhaff 1736 Senningerberg Luxemburg Phone: +352 278 456 710 Fax: +352 203 015 00 E-mail: investorrelations@adler-group.com Internet: www.adler-group.com ISIN: LU1250154413 WKN: A14U78 Indices: SDAX, FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Global Index, FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Developed Europe Index, FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Germany Index Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; London, Luxembourg Stock Exchange, SIX EQS News ID: 1239473

End of News DGAP News Service

1239473 08.10.2021