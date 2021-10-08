checkAd

DGAP-News Adler Group S.A.: Asset Valuations from leading Appraisers at Market Standards

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
08.10.2021, 13:51  |  28   |   |   

DGAP-News: Adler Group S.A. / Key word(s): Statement
Adler Group S.A.: Asset Valuations from leading Appraisers at Market Standards

08.10.2021 / 13:51
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

ADLER Group S.A.: Asset Valuations from leading Appraisers at Market Standards

  • Statements in Viceroy report misleading and not correct
  • Independent investigation on transactions and valuation process
  • Portfolios appraised by CBRE or NAI Apollo, reviewed by KPMG
  • Acquisitions and disposals reviewed/audited by auditors

Berlin, 8 October 2021 - ADLER Group S.A. ("ADLER") publishes information on the independent valuations of its assets. In brief: leading appraisers conduct regular valuations at market standards.

EUR 8.9bn fair value of yielding portfolio valued by CBRE and reviewed by KPMG
CBRE valued the entire yielding portfolio as per 30 June 2021. This was not a review of an internal valuation, but a full external independent appraisal. The valuation and underlying assumptions were reviewed by KPMG. CBRE appraisal is based on RICS standards and is the appraiser that values multiple peers of the listed residential real estate space in Germany

EUR 3.7bn fair value of development portfolio valued by NAI Apollo, reviewed by KPMG
NAI Apollo has valued the entire development portfolio of ADLER as per 30 June 2021. These include valuations of development projects in Consus Real Estate AG and Brack Capital Properties N.V. which have been reviewed by KPMG and PKF Amit Halfon. In addition, and as part of the review of ADLER Group as per 30 June 2021, KPMG reviewed the Consus Real Estate AG H1 figures including the valuations of the developments for ADLER.

Acquisitions and disposals reviewed or audited
PwC GmbH WPG supported in the first-time consolidation of the acquisitions of Adler Real Estate AG, Brack Capital Properties N.V. and Consus Real Estate AG. All acquisitions and disposals by ADLER, Adler Real Estate AG, Brack Capital Properties N.V. and Consus Real Estate AG have been reviewed or audited by international auditors.

External independent advisers and auditors
All transactions and valuations are done at arm's length and appraised by renowned independent firms. Notwithstanding this, the Senior Management of ADLER and the Board of Directors have decided to appoint external independent advisers and auditors to conduct a comprehensive review of the allegations, especially regarding the third-party transactions. The outcome of the analysis will be made public once it is available.

Next Steps
ADLER will publish another detailed release on allegations not addressed above in due course.

Contact
Investor Relations:
T +352 278 456 710
E investorrelations@adler-group.com


08.10.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English
Company: Adler Group S.A.
1B Heienhaff
1736 Senningerberg
Luxemburg
Phone: +352 278 456 710
Fax: +352 203 015 00
E-mail: investorrelations@adler-group.com
Internet: www.adler-group.com
ISIN: LU1250154413
WKN: A14U78
Indices: SDAX, FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Global Index, FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Developed Europe Index, FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Germany Index
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; London, Luxembourg Stock Exchange, SIX
EQS News ID: 1239473

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1239473  08.10.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1239473&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreetADLER Group Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News Adler Group S.A.: Asset Valuations from leading Appraisers at Market Standards DGAP-News: Adler Group S.A. / Key word(s): Statement Adler Group S.A.: Asset Valuations from leading Appraisers at Market Standards 08.10.2021 / 13:51 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ADLER Group S.A.: Asset …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: adesso SE startet Barkapitalerhöhung um bis zu 309.679 neue Aktien (circa 5 % des Grundkapitals)
DGAP-News: Tenth buyside transaction in 2021: Mutares acquires Toshiba Transmission & Distribution Europe ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Aareal Bank AG: Aareal Bank bestätigt ergebnisoffene Gespräche mit einer Gruppe von ...
DGAP-News: Evotec erweitert Neurologie-Kooperation mit Bristol Myers Squibb um einen neuen Zelltyp
DGAP-News: Media and Games Invest SE licenses the successful Asian mobile game Fantasy Town, further expanding ...
DGAP-Adhoc: CytoTools AG: Hauptversammlung und Kapitalerhöhung
DGAP-Adhoc: Deutsche Post AG wird nach starker Ergebnisentwicklung in Q3 die Ergebnisprognose erhöhen
DGAP-News: Zehnte Buyside-Transaktion im Jahr 2021: Mutares erwirbt Toshiba Transmission & Distribution Europe ...
DGAP-Adhoc: adesso SE führt Barkapitalerhöhung erfolgreich durch
DGAP-News: Photon Energy N.V. to Issue New 6.50% 6-Year Corporate Green Bond up to EUR 50 million
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Formycon und Bioeq geben Annahme des Zulassungsantrags (File Acceptance) für FYB201, einen ...
DGAP-News: VARTA AG: Capital Markets Day: VARTA AG bestätigt Pläne zum Bau von V4Drive-Lithium-Ionen-Zellen ...
DGAP-Adhoc: TeamViewer AG:
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap startet eine strategische Überprüfung zur Erschließung des ...
DGAP-News: First Graphene Limited: Erwerb von Patenten zur Produktion von grünem Wasserstoff mittels ...
DGAP-News: FYI UND ALCOA UNTERZEICHNEN VERBINDLICHE JV-VEREINBARUNG FÜR DAS HPA-RAFFINERIEPROJEKT VON FYI
DGAP-News: Mynaric nominiert Raumfahrtveteran Hans Königsmann als neues Aufsichtsratsmitglied
EQS-Adhoc: Acer Therapeutics and Relief Therapeutics Announce FDA Acceptance for Filing of New Drug ...
DGAP-Adhoc: TUI AG kündigt weitere Stärkung ihrer Bilanz durch vollständig gezeichnete Kapitalerhöhung in ...
DGAP-Adhoc: ADLER Real Estate AG: ADLER Real Estate Aktiengesellschaft prüft Einleitung einer Sondierung ...
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Virtuelle Hauptversammlung am 17. November 2021 // ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Formycon und Bioeq geben Annahme des Zulassungsantrags (File Acceptance) für FYB201, einen ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Bezugsrechtskapitalerhöhung gegen Bareinlagen beschlossen
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Exponentielles Wachstum im 1. Halbjahr 2021
DGAP-News: VARTA AG: Capital Markets Day: VARTA AG bestätigt Pläne zum Bau von V4Drive-Lithium-Ionen-Zellen ...
EQS-Adhoc: Relief Therapeutics Provides Update on Regulatory Interactions in the United Kingdom and European ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICES IN TERMS OF SECTION 155 OF THE COMPANIES ACT 71 OF ...
DGAP-News: Lakestar SPAC I SE : Lakestar SPAC I erhält die Zustimmung der Aktionäre, beendet die ...
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG und Viromed bauen Partnerschaft aus und vermarkten gemeinsam neues ...
DGAP-Adhoc: TeamViewer AG:
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft verschiebt Hauptversammlung und bildet Steuerrückstellung
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
14:20 UhrROUNDUP 2: Vonovia eilt Adler Group zur Hilfe nach Viceroy-Vorwürfen
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
13:51 UhrDGAP-News: Adler Group S.A.: Asset-Bewertungen von führenden Gutachtern gemäß Marktstandards
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
12:18 UhrAdler Group-Aktie: Wird sie zur nächsten Steinhoff-Aktie?
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
12:01 UhrAktien Frankfurt: Dax vor US-Jobbericht im Minus
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
11:45 UhrAKTIE IM FOKUS: Sprunghafte Erholung bei Adler Group - Vonovia vor Einstieg
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
11:04 UhrWDH/ROUNDUP: Vonovia prüft Einstieg bei Adler Group - Aktie weiter erholt
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
10:34 UhrROUNDUP: Vonovia prüft Einstieg bei Adler Group - Aktie zieht nach Vorwürfen an
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
10:02 UhrROUNDUP/Aktien Frankfurt Eröffnung: Dax vor US-Jobbericht leicht im Minus
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
09:20 UhrAdler Group: Vonovia steigt ein – das ändert alles!
Sharedeals | Weitere Nachrichten
08:56 UhrAKTIE IM FOKUS: Adler Group ziehen auf Tradegate an - Vonovia kann Anteil kaufen
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten