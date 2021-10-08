Resolve Ventures Announces Exploration Program on the Gravity Jack Property

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 8, 2021 / Resolve Ventures Inc. ("Resolve" or the "Company") (TSXV:RSV) is pleased to announce commencement of Phase 1 of the 2021 exploration programs at the Company's Gravity Jack Property located in the New …

Historic exploration of historic magnetite - copper skarns returned highlight values of 2% copper and 61% iron over 12.9 metres. These skarns have received minimal exploration utilizing modern exploration methods and the Company feels they are high priority targets.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 8, 2021 / Resolve Ventures Inc. ("Resolve" or the "Company") ( TSXV:RSV ) is pleased to announce commencement of Phase 1 of the 2021 exploration programs at the Company's Gravity Jack Property located in the New Westminster Mining Division, near Boston Bar, British Columbia, Canada.

The three-part Phase 1 work program will focus on the skarns, and also over the remainder of the 10 square kilometre property and consist of:

Heliborne high-resolution magnetic ("MAG") survey flown over the entire of the property

Stream sediment geochemical sampling over the entire property

Reconnaissance level prospecting and mapping, focusing on anomalies from MAG survey.

The MAG survey has been contracted to Ridgeline Exploration Services Inc. ("Ridgeline") based in Kelowna, BC. The survey is scheduled to consist of 1428 line kms at 150 metre line spacings flown in a NE direction, with 1500 metre tie lines flown in the NW direction. The instrumentation will be a GEM systems GSMP-35A(B) magnetometer. Ridgeline is a wholly owned subsidiary of Goldspot Discoveries Corp. The Phase I program is being managed by contract geoscientist Raymond Wladichuk, P.Geo. (waldosciences.com).

Clive Massey, Resolve Ventures CEO and President commented, "We are extremely pleased to commence exploration on the Gravity Jack Property with airborne and ground surveys. Recent exploration has focused on magnetite-copper skarns where historical highlight values of 2% copper and 61% iron across 12.9 metres, along with local silver highlight values of 68.57 g/t were obtained from massive magnetite, pyrite, pyrrhotite, chalcopyrite and hematite. The detailed airborne magnetics survey is designed to trace the magnetite copper skarn mineralization along strike and search for repeats."

About the Gravity Jack Property

Gravity Jack Property is located in the New Westminster Mining Division, and is approximately 13km northeast of Boston Bar, British Columbia, Canada. The property surface area totals 10,050 hectares (Ha). The property is prospective for Scandium, Copper, Gold, Silver, and Tungsten. Historically, minimal work has been done on the property with the exception of high-grade skarn occurrences reported in the 1960's.