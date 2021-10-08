checkAd

Novamind to Present at LD Micro and KCSA Conferences

Autor: Accesswire
08.10.2021, 14:00  |  24   |   |   

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 8, 2021 / Novamind Inc. (CSE:NM)(OTCQB:NVMDF)(FSE:HN2) ("Novamind" or the "Company"), a leading mental health company specialized in psychedelic medicine, today announced participation in two upcoming virtual …

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 8, 2021 / Novamind Inc. (CSE:NM)(OTCQB:NVMDF)(FSE:HN2) ("Novamind" or the "Company"), a leading mental health company specialized in psychedelic medicine, today announced participation in two upcoming virtual investor conferences on Wednesday, October 13, 2021.

Novamind's CEO and Director, Yaron Conforti, will present the Company's progress towards expanding access to psychedelic medicine in the U.S., including the recent opening of the Company's sixth clinic and the newly launched Psychedelic Palliative Care program.

Virtual LD Micro Main Event XIV
Date: October 13, 2021
Time: 10:30 AM to 11:00 AM EST
Register and watch live here: me21.mysequire.com

KCSA Psychedelics Virtual Investor Conference
Date: October 13, 2021
Time: 1:00 PM to 1:30 PM EST
Register and watch live here: www.virtualinvestorconferences.com/events/event-details/psychedelics-virtual-investor-conference

About Novamind
Novamind is a leading mental health company enabling safe access to psychedelic medicine through a network of clinics and clinical research sites. Novamind provides ketamine-assisted psychotherapy and other novel treatments through its network of Cedar Psychiatry clinics and operates Cedar Clinical Research, a contract research organization specialized in clinical trials and evidence-based research for psychedelic medicine. Both Cedar Psychiatry and Cedar Clinical Research are wholly owned subsidiaries of Novamind. For more information on how Novamind is enhancing mental wellness and guiding people through their entire healing journey, visitnovamind.ca.

Contact Information
Novamind
Yaron Conforti, CEO and Director
Telephone: +1 (647) 953-9512

Samantha DeLenardo, VP, Communications
Email: media@novamind.ca

Bill Mitoulas, Investor Relations
Email: bill@novamind.ca

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations including the risks detailed from time to time in the Company's public disclosure. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company will update or revise publicly any of the included forward-looking statements as expressly required by applicable laws.

SOURCE: Novamind Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/667315/Novamind-to-Present-at-LD-Micro-and- ...




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Novamind to Present at LD Micro and KCSA Conferences TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 8, 2021 / Novamind Inc. (CSE:NM)(OTCQB:NVMDF)(FSE:HN2) ("Novamind" or the "Company"), a leading mental health company specialized in psychedelic medicine, today announced participation in two upcoming virtual …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Lofdal Heavy Rare Earth Deposit: Successful Hydrometallurgical Test Work Results in Highly ...
ReelTime Revenues Increase From Technology License with Rapidly Expanding Virtual Restaurant ...
Cinedigm Partners with Emmy-Nominated Director & Pop Culture Innovator Laurieann Gibson to Launch ...
Southern Energy Corp. Announces Stock Option Grant
Biotricity Launches Biocare Cardiac Application for Samsung's Galaxy Watch4 Series
Charah Solutions Receives AGC/Willis Towers Watson Construction Safety Excellence Award For Fourth ...
Cinedigm to Utilize State-of-the-Art Technology to Localize The Bob Ross Channel
Orbsat Corp Expands the Role of its Executive Vice President, Paul R. Thomson, with Appointment as ...
Poko Innovations, Inc. Signs Distribution Agreement with Leading European Department Store
Wolfden Update on Pickett Mt. Rezoning
Titel
Pacton Appoints VP Exploration
Fabled Defines Mineralized Dike from Surface to -310 Meters with Intercepts of 1.30 Meters Grading ...
Bergio International's Direct to Consumer (DTC) Brand Aphrodite's Goes for Gold with Its Global ...
Treasure & Shipwreck Recovery Announces Successful Recovery Season and Additional Endeavors
iOmx Therapeutics Raises EUR 65 million in Series B Round
Blender Bites Hires Director of Sales & Marketing to Expand on Management Team
Green Stream Holdings Inc (GSFI) Announces Declaration Of A Special Common Stock Dividend To ...
Wedgemount Samples up to 14.8% Cu and Discovers Multiple New Mineralized Zones at Cookie ...
Camber Comments on "Short" Report
Codebase Announces Closing of Financing
Titel
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Support.com Stockholders Approve Merger with Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc.
Pacton Appoints VP Exploration
Pacton Drilling Identifies New Gold Trend; Advances Red Lake Project, Ontario
Update from Discovery Minerals LTD. $DSCR
Cielo Announces Corporate Change and Provides Operational Update
Cielo Announces Fiscal Q1 2022 Financial Results
Fabled Defines Mineralized Dike from Surface to -310 Meters with Intercepts of 1.30 Meters Grading ...
Vertex Energy Provides Update on Proposed Acquisition of the Mobile Refinery
Bergio International's Direct to Consumer (DTC) Brand Aphrodite's Goes for Gold with Its Global ...
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...