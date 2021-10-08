Capstone Green Energy (NASDAQ:CGRN) To Present at LD Micro Main Event

Company Presentation Scheduled for Tuesday, October 12, 2021 at 10:00 AM PTVAN NUYS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 8, 2021 / Capstone Green Energy Corporation (www.CapstoneGreenEnergy.com) (NASDAQ:CGRN), a global leader in carbon reduction and on-site …

"We are honored to be back in person with some of the finest companies and investors in the small-cap world. After nearly two years, I for one, cannot wait to reconnect both as an executive, event coordinator, and investor," stated Chris Lahiji, Founder of LD Micro.

VAN NUYS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 8, 2021 / Capstone Green Energy Corporation ( www.CapstoneGreenEnergy.com ) (NASDAQ:CGRN), a global leader in carbon reduction and on-site resilient green energy solutions, announced today that it will be presenting at the 14 th annual Main Event on Tuesday, October 12, 2021 at 10:00 AM PT (1:00 PM ET) at the Luxe Sunset Bel-Air in Los Angeles.

"After nearly two years of conducting investor meetings and presentations virtually due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, I am excited to be able to meet with the investment community in person," said Darren Jamison, President and Chief Executive Officer of Capstone Green Energy. "I am looking forward to discussing our transition to Capstone Green Energy, our growing Energy as a Service model, and our broadened product and service offerings," added Jamison.

Darren Jamison, Capstone's President and Chief Executive Officer, and Eric Hencken, Capstone's Chief Financial Officer, will be conducting one-on-one virtual meetings with qualified professional investors throughout the conference day. To register and schedule a time with management, please register here.

Supporting presentation materials will be available on the day of the conference by visiting the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.CapstoneGreenEnergy.com.

Event: Capstone Green Energy Presentation at the LD Micro Main Event

Date: Tuesday, October 12, 2021

Time: 10:00 AM PT (1:00 PM ET)

Register to watch the virtual presentation here.

The webcast and archive of the event presentation will be available using the webcast link above.

Summary of LD Micro Invitational XI Event

The 2021 LD Micro Main Event will be held at the Luxe Sunset Bel-Air in Los Angeles from Tuesday, October 12th to Thursday, October 14th.

The festivities run from 8:00 AM-5:30 PM PT on the 12th and 13th with a morning session on the 14th.

This three-day, investor conference is expected to feature around 150 companies, presenting for 25 minutes each, as well as several influential keynotes in person.

About LD Micro (SRAX)

LD Micro aims to be the most crucial resource in the micro-cap world. Whether it is the index, comprehensive data, or hosting the most significant events on an annual basis, LD's sole mission is to serve as an invaluable asset for all those interested in finding the next generation of great companies.