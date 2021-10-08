checkAd

Sylvamo to Release Third-Quarter Earnings Nov. 10

08.10.2021, 14:00   

Sylvamo (NYSE: SLVM), the world’s paper company, will release third-quarter earnings Wednesday, Nov. 10, before the opening of the New York Stock Exchange.

The company will host an audio webcast at 10 a.m. EST / 9 a.m. CST. All interested parties are invited to listen at investors.sylvamo.com.

Parties who wish to participate should call +1-855-982-8078 (U.S.) or +1-469-886-1931 (international). The conference ID number is 9631345. Participants should call in no later than 9:45 a.m. EST / 8:45 a.m. CST.

Replays are available at investors.sylvamo.com for one year and by phone for 90 days, approximately two hours after the call. To listen to the replay by phone, call +1-855-859-2056 and use conference ID number 9631345.

Sylvamo became an independent, publicly traded company Oct. 1, after spinning off from International Paper (NYSE: IP). International Paper plans to release its third-quarter earnings Oct. 27, which will include information about its former global papers business.

Investor contact: Hans Bjorkman, 901-419-3525, hans.bjorkman@sylvamo.com
Media contact: Adam Ghassemi, 901-419-4436, adam.ghassemi@sylvamo.com

About Sylvamo

Sylvamo (NYSE: SLVM) is the world’s paper company with mills in Europe, Latin America and North America. Our vision is to be the employer, supplier and investment of choice. We transform renewable resources into papers that people depend on for education, communication and entertainment. Headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee, we employ more than 7,000 colleagues. Net sales for the last 12 months ending June 30, 2021, were $3.2 billion. For more information, please visit Sylvamo.com.

