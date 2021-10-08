checkAd

Allego and Van der Valk VDC to Open 120 New Fast Charging EV Stations

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
08.10.2021, 14:00  |  26   |   |   

Allego Holding B.V. (“Allego” or the “Company”), a leading pan-European electric vehicle (“EV”) charging network, which recently announced its proposed business combination with Spartan Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE: SPAQ), today announced that it is expanding its existing partnership with Van der Valk VDC, a prominent European hotel group, to offer fast charging facilities at over 50 hotels across the Netherlands and Belgium. The project will include the installation of at least 60 ultra-fast chargers, ranging from 150kW to 300kW, as well as the installation of 60 fast chargers of 50kW, at different Van der Valk locations. Customers who anticipate a longer stay at the hotels may also avail themselves of one of the 100 AC 11kW chargers also provided by Allego.

This strategic agreement advances Allego’s mission to offer EV drivers increased charging optionality and accessibility across Europe. Together, Allego and Van der Valk are accelerating the availability of charging locations along travel corridors and in metropolitan areas. Their long-term partnership also provides for future expansions as the EV market evolves.

Ultra-fast charging and excellent hospitality services
 Allego’s ultra-fast 150kW and 300 kW charging stations allow EV drivers to quickly obtain sufficient range and charge, allowing for a peaceful visit to a Van der Valk hotel. Van der Valk hotels are all centrally located along provincial roads and motorways, providing both a short drive from the road as well as the brand’s excellent service and comfort. Van der Valk hotels’ high quality hospitality offering may provide drivers with a delicious lunch, a cup of coffee, or bathroom break.

Expansion to begin at Van der Valk Cuijck
 Allego currently has ultra-fast chargers installed at ten Van der Valk locations. The installation of the charging facilities at Van der Valk’s Cuijck-Nijmegen hotel will begin in the fourth quarter of 2021. Allego aims to have the other locations up and running within two years.

Mathieu Bonnet, CEO of Allego, said, “I am delighted that Van der Valk has put their trust in Allego to expand our collaboration to more locations and countries. Given the strength of the Van der Valk brand and the added value of the hotels’ hospitality offering for EV drivers, we are very much looking forward to enhancing our partnership.”

Rick Luijten, head of purchasing at Van der Valk VDC, said, “We have gotten to know Allego as a dynamic and leading company in its sector. We very much admire the drive and dedication of the Allego team and we look forward to working together with Allego as our long-standing partner to deliver fast and ultra-fast charging.”

Seite 1 von 3
Spartan Acquisition III Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Allego and Van der Valk VDC to Open 120 New Fast Charging EV Stations Allego Holding B.V. (“Allego” or the “Company”), a leading pan-European electric vehicle (“EV”) charging network, which recently announced its proposed business combination with Spartan Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE: SPAQ), today announced that it is …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Square, Inc. to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Results
CEI Investigation Alert: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP is Investigating Securities Fraud Claims on Behalf of Camber ...
The Very Good Food Company Addresses Market Rumors in Advance of Anticipated NASDAQ Listing
FDA Advisory Committee Recommends Use of Investigational Drug Maribavir (TAK-620) to Treat ...
BrainChip Takes the Wheel at Edge Computing World Global 2021
JYNT EQUITY ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages The Joint Corp. Investors with Losses Exceeding $100K to ...
Mount Rainier Acquisition Corp. Announces Closing of $172.5 Million Initial Public Offering, ...
Capital Senior Living Sets the Record Straight for Shareholders
PAVmed Acquires EsophaCap Manufacturer CapNostics LLC
NRG Energy Named Champion of Board Diversity by The Forum of Executive Women
Titel
Rare Element Resources Announces Intent to Launch Approximately $25 Million Rights Offering of ...
BevCanna Signs White-Label Agreement to Produce Cannabis-Infused Beverages for Xebra Brands
Army Selects Palantir for Intelligence Data Fabric and Analytics Solution
Rare Element Resources Announces Finalization of the Department of Energy $21.9M Financial Award
BrainChip Presents at Investment Forums Throughout October
National Cancer Institute Selects ImmunityBio’s N-803 IL-15 Receptor Agonist to Combine with ...
Lost Money in Amplify Energy Corp.?
The Very Good Food Company Announces Application to List on NASDAQ
Tesla Q3 2021 Vehicle Production & Deliveries
New Study Shows a Rapid Increase of Diesel-Fueled Backup Generators Across California
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
Omega Issues Business Update in Conjunction With BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
Vivendi Confirms the 1: 1 Distribution Ratio for UMG Shares
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
06.10.21Allego Announces Filing of Registration Statement on Form F-4 in Connection with its Proposed Business Combination with Apollo-Affiliated Spartan Acquisition Corp. III
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
17.09.21Allego to Begin Installation of Over 250 Charging Stations Across France
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten