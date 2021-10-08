Allego and Van der Valk VDC to Open 120 New Fast Charging EV Stations

This strategic agreement advances Allego’s mission to offer EV drivers increased charging optionality and accessibility across Europe. Together, Allego and Van der Valk are accelerating the availability of charging locations along travel corridors and in metropolitan areas. Their long-term partnership also provides for future expansions as the EV market evolves.

Allego Holding B.V. (“Allego” or the “Company”), a leading pan-European electric vehicle (“EV”) charging network, which recently announced its proposed business combination with Spartan Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE: SPAQ), today announced that it is expanding its existing partnership with Van der Valk VDC, a prominent European hotel group, to offer fast charging facilities at over 50 hotels across the Netherlands and Belgium. The project will include the installation of at least 60 ultra-fast chargers, ranging from 150kW to 300kW, as well as the installation of 60 fast chargers of 50kW, at different Van der Valk locations. Customers who anticipate a longer stay at the hotels may also avail themselves of one of the 100 AC 11kW chargers also provided by Allego.

Ultra-fast charging and excellent hospitality services

Allego’s ultra-fast 150kW and 300 kW charging stations allow EV drivers to quickly obtain sufficient range and charge, allowing for a peaceful visit to a Van der Valk hotel. Van der Valk hotels are all centrally located along provincial roads and motorways, providing both a short drive from the road as well as the brand’s excellent service and comfort. Van der Valk hotels’ high quality hospitality offering may provide drivers with a delicious lunch, a cup of coffee, or bathroom break.

Expansion to begin at Van der Valk Cuijck

Allego currently has ultra-fast chargers installed at ten Van der Valk locations. The installation of the charging facilities at Van der Valk’s Cuijck-Nijmegen hotel will begin in the fourth quarter of 2021. Allego aims to have the other locations up and running within two years.

Mathieu Bonnet, CEO of Allego, said, “I am delighted that Van der Valk has put their trust in Allego to expand our collaboration to more locations and countries. Given the strength of the Van der Valk brand and the added value of the hotels’ hospitality offering for EV drivers, we are very much looking forward to enhancing our partnership.”

Rick Luijten, head of purchasing at Van der Valk VDC, said, “We have gotten to know Allego as a dynamic and leading company in its sector. We very much admire the drive and dedication of the Allego team and we look forward to working together with Allego as our long-standing partner to deliver fast and ultra-fast charging.”