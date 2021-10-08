checkAd

Vecima Selected by Buckeye to Enhance QAM Video Services

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
08.10.2021, 14:00  |  18   |   |   

Vecima Networks Inc. (TSX: VCM) announced today that it has been selected by top US cable operator, Buckeye Broadband, to deploy the latest MediaScaleX portfolio of products to support QAM Video on Demand (VOD) services to subscribers in northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan. MediaScaleX, Vecima’s industry-leading, end-to-end video delivery solution will replace Buckeye’s existing VOD solution.

“We’re excited about the partnership with Vecima. Video continues to be a critical service and Vecima’s solution provides the scalability and reliability we need to service our customers in today’s competitive and evolving landscape,” said Tommy Taylor, Vice President of Engineering and Operations at Buckeye. “We chose Vecima because of their experience in delivering a pre-integrated solution that met our requirements of a seamless ecosystem integration.”

Vecima’s MediaScaleX platform enables operators to sustain, expand, and improve QAM VOD systems without stranding investment. MediaScaleX connects to Buckeye’s existing CommScope CMM back office and provides a scalable, robust storage library coupled with the most flexible content delivery network (CDN) in the industry. In addition to legacy video, all MediaScaleX infrastructure supports and is widely deployed for IPTV & network DVR (nDVR), enabling a straightforward path for advanced video services and continued use of the platform beyond QAM.

“We’re committed to being a trusted partner to operators as they focus on making the transition to next-generation architectures,” said Dan Gledhill, Senior Vice President of Global Sales. “The MediaScaleX platform enables Buckeye to offer new features and deliver subscribers a superior video experience.”

MediaScaleX is Vecima’s massively scalable, next-generation IPTV platform trusted to deliver video to 132 million subscribers with turn-key, pre-integrated solutions for VOD, Linear, Start Over, Catch-Up TV, and nDVR services. For more information, visit https://vecima.com/solutions/content-delivery-storage/.


About Vecima Networks

Vecima Networks Inc. is a global leader focused on developing integrated hardware and scalable software solutions for broadband access, content delivery, and telematics. We enable the world’s leading innovators to advance, connect, entertain, and analyze. We build technologies that transform content delivery and storage, enable high‑capacity broadband network access, and streamline data analytics. For more information, please visit our website at www.vecima.com.




