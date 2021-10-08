checkAd

Innovative Payment Solutions to Present at the LD Micro Main Event Conference

CARMEL BY THE SEA, Calif., Oct. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Innovative Payment Solutions, Inc. (OTCQB: IPSI) (“Innovative” or the “Company”), a next generation digital wallet ecosystem company, announces today that Chief Executive Officer William Corbett will be presenting virtually at the 14th Annual LD Micro Main Event Conference.

Mr. Corbett will deliver his corporate presentation on October 13 at 6:00 AM PT / 9:00 AM ET.

Register to watch the presentation here.

About Innovative Payment Solutions, Inc

Innovative Payment Solutions, Inc. is a next generation digital wallet ecosystem company that provides the ability to make digital payments and remittances through its App. The Company’s target market is the unbanked and underbanked with a geographic focus on Mexico, India, and the Philippines, representing three of the four largest remittance markets in the world (investor.ipsipay.com).

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “can,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate, “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” or “will” or the or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology and include statements regarding the annual meeting and information regarding the planned ecosystem. These forward-looking statements are based on expectations and assumptions as of the date of the press release and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations and assumptions from those set forth or implied by any forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, among others, our ability to accelerate and expand the late-stage development of our digital platform, our ability to roll out later this summer of our all-in-one solution as planned, our ability to launch our kiosks rollout program in Southern California as previously planned before COVID-19, our ability to position the Company for future profitability, the duration and scope of the COVID-19 outbreak worldwide, including the impact to the economy in California and Mexico, and the other factors discussed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, and the Company’s subsequent filings with the SEC, including subsequent periodic reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K. The information in this release is provided only as of the date of this release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release on account of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

For investor inquiries please call (866) 477-4729 or email investors@ipsipay.com





