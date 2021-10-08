checkAd

Intra-Cellular Therapies to Host a Virtual Event to Feature Highlights of Several of its Development Programs

Virtual event to include discussions on our lumateperone, ITI-1284, PDE1 inhibitors and ITI-333 platforms

Webcast scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 20 from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. ET

NEW YORK, Oct. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (Nasdaq: ITCI), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for central nervous system (CNS) disorders, today announced that it will host a virtual event to discuss the Company’s robust pipeline including lumateperone, ITI-1284, PDE inhibitor platform and ITI-333. The virtual event will take place on Wednesday, October 20, 2021, beginning at 12:30 p.m. ET. and will feature presentations and discussion from the Company’s management team and external key opinion leaders.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies is a biopharmaceutical company founded on Nobel prize-winning research that allows us to understand how therapies affect the inner-workings of cells in the body. The company leverages this intracellular approach to develop innovative treatments for people living with complex psychiatric and neurologic diseases. For more information, please visit www.intracellulartherapies.com.

