LiveToBeHappy, Inc. Enters into a Definitive Agreement to Add PostBidShip to its Differentiating Technology Platform

Kevin Vincent Cox, Chief Executive Officer of LiveToBeHappy, Inc., added, “Adding PostBidShip to our portfolio of companies will provide a unique opportunity for us to further streamline the real estate development process and enhance the future profitability of our core real estate platform. We will also have the capacity to serve third party construction companies of all sizes, providing additional diversification to LiveToBeHappy’s revenue streams. In short, for construction businesses of all sizes, we will become the freight capacity technology partner of choice.”

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LiveToBeHappy, Inc. (OTCM: CAVR, soon to be LTBH) (“LiveToBeHappy” or the “Company”), a land developer and community home builder in the Southern U.S. with a differentiating technology marketing platform, today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to add PostBidShip to its technology platform of companies. In addition, the Company intends to re-brand PostBidShip as HARDHATFREIGHT.com, to advance the company’s leadership in the construction freight market.

Michael Murphy, Chief Technology Officer of LiveToBeHappy, Inc., commented, “We completed a re-architecture of the PostBidShip solution, improving shipping efficiency and capability for high volume and scale. The new and improved solution is user-friendly for shippers of all sizes, providing customers in the construction and real estate industry the ability to immediately save on their freight shipments.”

Grant Edwards, Chief Financial Officer of LiveToBeHappy, Inc. said, “Year-to-date through September 30, 2021, PostBidShip has experienced over 350% growth in heavy freight spend in the real estate and construction industry, with a focused transportation capacity provider base now numbering well into the thousands. The acquisition of PostBidShip includes over $5 million of capitalized software without any corresponding debt. As a result, the transaction significantly improves our balance sheet and adds shareholder value.”

About PostBidShip

PostBidShip’s technology operation is based in Seattle, Washington, with corporate headquarters in Scottsdale, Arizona. The company matches shippers and carriers of commercial freight based on their needs and availability. The Company connects freight shippers to a trusted network of carriers. It helps shippers automate their freight bidding process online using innovative technical solutions that enable carriers to bid on shipper's available loads. Year-to-date through September 30, 2021, PostBidShip has experienced over 350% growth in heavy freight spend in the real estate and construction industry, with a focused transportation capacity provider base now numbering well into the thousands.

About LiveToBeHappy, Inc.

LiveToBeHappy, Inc. is a land developer and community home builder in the Southern U.S. with a differentiating technology marketing platform. LiveToBeHappy Inc.’s wholly owned subsidiary, Sinacori Builders, is a residential land development and custom single- and multi-family home builder in Charlotte, N.C. Looking forward, LiveToBeHappy, Inc. has several pending acquisitions under Letters of Intent which are expected to transform the Company into a vertically integrated real estate development company with a broader footprint and more diversified revenue stream. For more information, please visit our website at www.livetobehappy.com.

