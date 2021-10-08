checkAd

Appian To Announce Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results on November 4

MCLEAN, Va., Oct. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Appian (NASDAQ: APPN) today announced that it will release financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021, following the close of market on Thursday, November 4, 2021. The company will host a conference call and live webcast to review its financial results and business outlook.

Conference Call Details

The conference call will begin at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time. To access the call, please dial (800) 430-8332 in the U.S. or (323) 289-6581 internationally (Conference ID: 1366306). The call will also be available live via webcast on the Investor Relations page of the Company’s website at http://investors.appian.com.

A telephone replay of the conference call can be accessed by dialing (844) 512-2921 in the U.S. or (412) 317-6671 internationally (Access code: 1366306) and will be available until November 11, 2021. A webcast replay will be available at http://investors.appian.com.

About Appian

Appian helps organizations build apps and workflows rapidly, with a low-code automation platform. Combining people, technologies, and data in a single workflow, Appian can help companies maximize their resources and improve business results. Many of the world’s largest organizations use Appian applications to improve customer experience, achieve operational excellence, and simplify global risk management and compliance. For more information, visit www.appian.com.

Investor Contact
Srinivas Anantha, CFA
703-442-8844
sri.anantha@appian.com

Media Contact
Ben Farrell
703-442-1067
ben.farrell@appian.com

