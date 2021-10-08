XPO Logistics Schedules Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call for Wednesday, November 3, 2021

GREENWICH, Conn., Oct. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO) will hold its third quarter conference call and webcast on Wednesday, November 3, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. The company's results will be released after market close on November 2 and made available on www.xpo.com .

A replay of the conference call will be available until December 3, 2021, by calling toll-free (from US/Canada) 1-877-660-6853; international callers dial +1-201-612-7415. Use the passcode 13724084. Additionally, the call will be archived on www.xpo.com/investors.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO) is a leading provider of freight transportation services, primarily truck brokerage and less-than-truckload (LTL). XPO uses its proprietary technology, including the cutting-edge XPO Connect automated freight marketplace, to move goods efficiently through supply chains. The company’s global network serves 50,000 shippers with 744 locations and approximately 40,000 employees, and is headquartered in Greenwich, Conn., USA. Visit xpo.com and europe.xpo.com for more information, and connect with XPO on Facebook , Twitter , LinkedIn , Instagram and YouTube .



