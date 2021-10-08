checkAd

Expo 2020 Haier Smart Home Makes its Mark in the Carbon Neutral World with Customized Magnetic Bearing Centrifugal Chiller Solution at China Pavilion

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
08.10.2021   

DUBAI, UAE, Oct. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Haier Smart Home ("Haier", Shanghai: 600690), the world's leading home appliance brand and smart home ecosystem builder, has made waves globally with its customized Magnetic Bearing Centrifugal Chiller system ("the System") at Expo 2020 Dubai, which kicked off on October 1. The system was used at the "The Light of China" Pavilion — one of the largest pavilions at this year's Expo.

Fully customized by Haier Commercial Air Conditioning, the System integrates a number of leading global technologies, including Magnetic Bearing Centrifugal Chiller and multiple connections through an IoT hub. Haier air conditioning includes features such as self-connectivity, self-energy saving and self-operation, with different solutions tailored for individual spaces within the Pavilion. Haier's air conditioning system was realized to cover the entire space whilst reducing energy consumption — leaving a cool and comfortable first impression for visitors.

Haier Commercial Air Conditioning adapted the system to maintain efficient and stable operations and run without degradation in an environment where temperatures soar to 50°C. "In response to the unique air conditioning requirements of Dubai's tropical climate, Haier has added a separate vapor-liquid separator to mitigate high ambient temperatures, which can leave the shaft vulnerable to the impacts of coolant during the compressor start-up process," Zhan Jie, General Manager of Haier Commercial AC Overseas Market introduced. "In addition, the compression system features both a high and low-pressure side for different ratios, and Haier's patented high-pressure ratio shutdown control scheme effectively protects the compressor bearings."

The System has also been customized to account for the shortage of local water resources in Dubai and the unique conditions required for seawater desalination. The System uses air-cooling to save precious water resources. Furthermore, the internal configuration of the air conditioning features a customized high static pressure duct and ball spout jet were customized for the overall design of the China Pavilion.

Haier Commercial Air Conditioning has further adapted its system to different settings throughout the conference -  maintaining a constant temperature and humidity level for open area, whilst ensuring to operates with customized frequency conventions for enclosed spaces. The heat exchanger helps the space meet fresh air volume standards, while the offices have an energy-saving solution to reach healthy air requirements of 30m³/h/person.

In line with global trends towards carbon neutrality, Haier Commercial Air Conditioning designed its system to reduce carbon emissions and support the development of green venue spaces. The system halves energy and electricity requirements compared to ordinary central air-conditioning systems — even under the rigorous demands of Dubai's high temperatures.

