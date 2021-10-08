BRISTOL, England, Oct. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ask anyone what the office was like in the 00's – quite different to what it is now. The changing market needs' over the years have shifted. We saw Google Office slides being a huge hit back in 2012; and it's safe to say that 2020 had another big shift in the purpose of the office again. 2021 is no different.

But how has the way we work changed over time? What does the office look like in the future?

Richard Pearce, Founder of TCN UK, the creative office space providers, has found that offering cooler work spaces doesn't keep up with market demand. It's about creating space for companies to flourish alongside each other. It's about building communities and designing the spaces to be used for productivity, collaboration and creativity.

Richard adds, "We've been around 15 years, transforming abandoned buildings across 9 different cities in the UK and creating surprising places. We're thankful to be able to celebrate our anniversary together with members, partners and friends; having a BBQ and discussing new business ventures. We're part of the community that is built upon relationships and being amongst likeminded, growing entrepreneurs."

Richard added, "Many of our members are innovators and disrupters, and those that are often people who help the world to move forward and create new ideas. When we established TCN back in 2006, we wanted to redefine the office space perception. We've been pioneers in offering creative spaces, providing opportunity for creative, digital and tech industries to positively thrive amongst similar businesses. So, while 2020 had many challenges, we are adapting and further developing our flexible membership offering to ensure our members grow to reflect positive change. The fundamental philosophy of how we do business hasn't changed and we look forward to the next 15 years of creating surprising places for curious minds."

Since the company's founding, TCN portfolio has grown considerably, with its membership numbers growing from 150 companies to 300 in the last 5 years. TCN have opened new offices in Somerset, and have joined forces with Yardi Kube to implement a new member portal.

ABOUT TCN UK

Founded in 2006 by Richard Pearce and Toby Bidwell, TCN is recognised for the regeneration of unloved buildings, transforming creative office spaces for small and well-established businesses to thrive.

Today, TCN has refurbished over 600,000 sq ft of unloved buildings, attracting over 350 companies, with a property portfolio value of £110m. TCN has won various awards for its work, most notably Enterprise Zone Business of the year in Bristol. TCN source opportunities in the UK where creativity and management expertise produce vibrant places to work.

