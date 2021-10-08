checkAd

GTX Corp to Present at LD Micro Main Event (XIV)

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
08.10.2021, 14:22  |   |   |   

Presentation on Tuesday, October 12, 2021, at 4:00 PM PST

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, Oct. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GTX Corp (OTC: GTXO), a pioneer in the fields of health & safety wearable GPS human and asset tracking systems and personal protective medical equipment and supplies, announced today that it will be presenting at the upcoming LD Micro event on Tuesday October12, 2021 at 4:00 PM EST. Patrick Bertagna, CEO of GTX Corp will be giving the presentation.

GTX Corp is a leading innovator in wearable GPS and asset tracking solutions and through recent advances in technology, patents, and proprietary developments, GTX is well positioned to penetrate certain vertical market sectors such as (elderly care, remote patient monitoring (RPM) logistics, and high value asset management) of the sizable and growing Wearable Tech, and Track & Trace markets.

Best known for its award-winning patented GPS SmartSole - Think Dr. Scholl’s meets LoJack, the world’s first invisible wearable technology tracking device created for those at risk of wandering due to Alzheimer’s, dementia, autism, and traumatic brain injury (currently estimated 100 million people worldwide and growing to 277 million by 2050) The Company also offers a wide variety of health & safety products, with customers in over 35 countries, has an extensive IP portfolio and is a GSA approved U.S. government supplier.

“GTX Corp is honored to present at the LD Micro conference. Over the years, LD Micro has provided companies like ours access to thousands of institutional investors to showcase their companies. We look forward to providing the investment community with updates on our business and 2022 roadmap,” stated Patrick Bertagna, GTX Corp’s CEO.

Event: GTX Corp. Presentation at the LD Micro Conference
Date: Tuesday, October 12, 2021
Time: 4:00 PM PST

Summary of LD Micro Main Event (XIV)

The 2021 LD Micro Main Event will be held at the Luxe Sunset Bel-Air in Los Angeles from Tuesday, October 12th to Thursday, October 14th. 

The festivities run from 8 AM PT - 5:30 PM PT on the 12th and 13th with a morning session on the 14th.

This three-day, investor conference is expected to feature around 150 companies, presenting for 25 minutes each, as well as several influential keynotes in person. 

For more info, please contact Dean@ldmicro.com

About GTX Corp.:

GTX Corp (OTC: GTXO) is a pioneer in smart, mobile and wearable GPS tracking and recovery location-based solutions, supported through a proprietary IoT enterprise monitoring platform and intellectual property portfolio. GTX offers a global end-to-end solution of hardware, software and connectivity and develops two-way GPS tracking technologies, which seamlessly integrate with consumer products and enterprise applications. GTX utilizes the latest in miniaturized, low power consumption GPS, Cellular, RF, NFC and BLE technology, enabling subscribers to track in real time the whereabouts of people or high value assets. GTX is known for its game-changing and award-winning patented GPS SmartSole -- think Dr. Scholl’s meets LoJack, the world’s first invisible wearable technology tracking device created for those at risk of wandering due to Alzheimer’s, dementia, autism and traumatic brain injury. GTX’s business model is built around technology innovation and holds over 85 patents, with many issued patents in the area of GPS tracking. The company has international distributors servicing customers in over 35 countries and is a U.S. Military Government contractor. Other customers include public health authorities and municipalities, emergency and law enforcement, private schools, assisted living facilities, NGOs, small business enterprises, senior care homes, and consumers.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

GTX Corp to Present at LD Micro Main Event (XIV) Presentation on Tuesday, October 12, 2021, at 4:00 PM PST LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, Oct. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - GTX Corp (OTC: GTXO), a pioneer in the fields of health & safety wearable GPS human and asset tracking systems and personal …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
GEX Management Inc. to launch a full suite of tax and accounting products for the Crypto and DeFi ...
Endeavour Announces Pricing of US$500 Million 5-Year Senior Notes
Eloxx Pharmaceuticals to Host Investor and Analyst Call and Webcast on Cystic Fibrosis Programs
PJET Highlights Investment Optimism And Invites You To Be 1st To Find Out …
SELLAS Life Sciences to Participate in Upcoming Conferences in October 2021
Candelaria Provides an Update on Lender, Accendo Banco
Ceres Acquisition Corp. Releases Letter to Shareholders
Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. II Announces Pricing of $150 Million Initial Public ...
Sysorex Appoints Industry Veteran Brian Raymond as Chief Technology Officer
DTE Energy Named a Finalist for U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation’s 22nd Annual Citizens Award
Titel
II-VI Incorporated Wins ECOC 2021 Most Innovative Product/Optical Integration Award for 400G ...
ALYI Reveals Electricity Production Initiative To Power EV Growth
NBC Sports Chooses Taboola as its Exclusive Mid-Article Content Recommendation and Video Provider ...
Tauriga Sciences Inc. Generates Record Quarterly Revenue for its 2nd Fiscal Quarter 2022
Futuris Company Announces Retirement of Board Member Larry Gaffey
Capital Bancorp Named 2021 Bank & Thrift Sm-All Star by Piper Sandler
BevCanna Enterprises Inc. (CSE: BEV) a Clear Standout in Wellness, Cannabis Sectors
Ayr Wellness Inc. Announces Commencement of Noteholder Consent Solicitation
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins hires Chief Operating Officer, Kim Dwyer
ST. JAMES GOLD CORP. (TSX-V: LORD) RECEIVES DTC ELIGIBILITY IN THE UNITED STATES
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...