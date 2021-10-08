checkAd

Forsys Announces the Appointment of Richard Parkhouse as Director, Investor Relations

TORONTO, Oct. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Forsys Metals Corp. (TSX: FSY) (FSE: F2T) (NSX: FSY) (“Forsys” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that Richard Parkhouse has been appointed as Executive Director responsible for Investor Relations with immediate effect.

CEO, Mark Frewin, stated that, “Richard has significant experience and background in investor relations from his past career in investment banking and asset management and is perfectly placed to spearhead this role.”

With its fully permitted Valencia Mining Licence, Forsys is intent on capitalizing on the recent positive market sentiment in the uranium sector, by updating its feasibility study and advancing the development of its wholly-owned Norasa Uranium Project in Namibia. In connection with this goal Forsys is focused on enhancing its investor communication strategies.

Also, Richard will be attending the annual Red Cloud Octoberfest virtual Conference from Monday October 18th to Wednesday October 20, 2021 where he will be presenting “The Forsys Corporate Opportunity” on Tuesday 19th October at 11am ET and will be available on October 19th for 1x1 meetings between 9am ET and 5pm ET.

Investors register: https://www.redcloudfs.com/oktoberfest2021/

About Forsys Metals Corp.
Forsys Metals Corp. is a uranium focused development company with 100% ownership of the Norasa project that comprises the Valencia and Namibplaas uranium projects in Namibia, Africa a politically stable and mining friendly jurisdiction. Information regarding current National Instrument 43-101 compliant Resource and Reserves at Valencia and Namibplaas are available on the Company website forsysmetals.com.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Forsys Metals Corp. Richard Parkhouse, Director, Investor Relations.

For additional information please contact:

Richard Parkhouse
Director, Investor Relations

email: rparkhouse@forsysmetals.com
email: info@forsysmetals.com
Phone: +44 (0) 7730 493432





