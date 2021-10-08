Tesla Announces Date for Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Webcast
Tesla will post its financial results for the third quarter of 2021 after market close on Wednesday, October 20, 2021. At that time, Tesla will issue a brief advisory containing a link to the Q3 2021 update, which will be available on Tesla’s Investor Relations website. Tesla management will hold a live question and answer webcast that day at 4:30 p.m. Central Time (5:30 p.m. Eastern Time) to discuss the Company’s financial and business results and outlook.
What: Date of Tesla Q3 2021 Financial Results and Q&A Webcast
When: Wednesday, October 20, 2021
Time: 4:30 p.m. Central Time / 5:30 p.m. Eastern Time
Q3 2021 Update: http://ir.tesla.com
Webcast: http://ir.tesla.com (live and replay)
Approximately two hours after the Q&A session, an archived version of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website.
For additional information, please visit http://ir.tesla.com.
