VerifyMe Announces Participation in the White Label World Expo in Frankfurt Germany on October 13-14, 2021

Autor: Accesswire
08.10.2021, 14:30  |  57   |   |   

ROCHESTER, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 8, 2021 / VerifyMe, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRME) ("VerifyMe," "we," "our," or the "Company"), connects a brand's products with consumers using unique smart phone readable codes, announced today that it will attend the upcoming White Label World Expo, which is being held at the Messe Frankfurt GmbH in Frankfurt Germany on October 13-14, 2021.

The White Label World Expo, is a great opportunity to come face to face with thousands of the world's top suppliers to try and test a multitude of products. Schedule a meeting with our Vice President Business Development, Paul Vitali and learn about VerifyMe brand protection best practices to secure products against counterfeits, diversion, and infringing online activity, and also, how to engage and improve the consumer experience. Meetings can be scheduled through the Conference website at VerifyMe, Inc. - White Label World Expo Europe.

Paul Vitali is scheduled to present at 11:45 a.m. on October 14th. He will be discussing Protecting Your Brand from Counterfeits While Engaging with Consumers.

Event: White Label World Expo
Date: October 13-14, 2021
Location: Messe Frankfurt GmbH, Germany
Exhibit: Booth B102

Presentation
Presenter: Paul Vitali -Vice President Business Development
Time: 11:45 a.m. - 12:15 p.m
Location: Opportunities and Investment Theatre 7
Topic: "Protecting Your Brand from Counterfeits While Engaging with Consumers"

VerifyMe logo
Foto: Accesswire

About VerifyMe, Inc.
VerifyMe, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRME), is a technology solutions provider specializing in consumer engagement and brand protection functions such as counterfeit prevention, authentication, serialization, and track and trace features for labels, packaging and products. VerifyMe's physical technology authenticates packaging, labels, products, apparel and documents with a suite of overt and proprietary covert security inks and pigments, which work in conjunction with its serialization and track and trace software allowing both consumers and brand inspectors to verify authenticity with their smartphones. VerifyMe's cloud-based software system allows brand owners access through a web portal to monitor, control and protect their products complete life cycle. To learn more, visit www.verifyme.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This release contains forward-looking statements about our business. The words "believe," "may," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "should," "plan," "could," "target," "potential," "is likely," "will," "expect" and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ from those in the forward-looking statements include the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, intellectual property litigation, the successful development of our sales and marketing capabilities, our ability to retain key management personnel, our ability to work with partners in selling our technologies to businesses, production difficulties, our inability to enter into contracts and arrangements with future partners, issues which may affect the reluctance of large companies to change their purchasing of products, acceptance of our technologies and the efficiency of our authenticators in the field. These risk factors and uncertainties include those more fully described in VerifyMe's Annual Report and Quarterly Reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including under the heading entitled "Risk Factors." Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should any of our underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those currently anticipated. Any forward-looking statement made by us herein speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

For Licensing or Other Information Contact:
Company: VerifyMe, Inc.
Email: IR@verifyme.com
Website: http://www.verifyme.com

Investors:
ClearThink
nyc@clearthink.capital

SOURCE: VerifyMe



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/667338/VerifyMe-Announces-Participation-in- ...

Wertpapier


