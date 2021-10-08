PetroFrontier Corp. Announces Funding Transaction to Advance Development at Cold Lake and Wabasca

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / October 8, 2021 / PetroFrontier Corp. ("PetroFrontier" or "the Company") (TSXV:PFC) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a letter of intent ("LOI") with an arm's-length third party company ("Fundco") which will …

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / October 8, 2021 / PetroFrontier Corp. ("PetroFrontier" or "the Company") (TSXV:PFC) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a letter of intent ("LOI") with an arm's-length third party company ("Fundco") which will enable continued development of PetroFrontier's joint ventures at the Cold Lake and Wabasca areas of Alberta (the "PFC Interests").

The LOI contemplates the following: