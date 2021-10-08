Schwazze Announces Participation at Benzinga, New York and MJBizCon, Las Vegas - October 2021

The Most Anticipated Events of the Cannabis Business Year AMA – Reddit – October 21 Introducing Media Awareness and New Investor Social Media

DENVER, CO, Oct 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Schwazze, (OTCQX:SHWZ) ("Schwazze" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that it will attend the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference at the Marriott Marquis in New York City on October 14th - 15th and MJBizCon 2021 at the Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas on October 20th - 22nd.

Benzinga – New York

Justin Dye, CEO & Chairman, and Nancy Huber, CFO, will be hosting 1x1 investor meetings at the Benzinga Conference on October 14th and 15th. Justin will present on October 14th, 2021 at the conference. A copy of the presentation will be available on the Company's website after the event. Accredited investors interested in scheduling a 1x1 meeting with the Schwazze executive team please contact investor relations at ir@schwazze.com.

MJBizCon – Las Vegas

Justin and Nancy will also host private investor meeting at the MJBizCon Conference from October 20th - 21st. Accredited investors interested in scheduling a 1x1 meeting with the Schwazze executive team please contact investor relations at ir@schwazze.com.

Success Nutrients and the Three-a-Light team, subsidiaries of Medicine Man Technologies dba Schwazze, will host a booth at MJBizCon Oct 20th - Oct 22nd. Come visit the team at booth #C1357 to chat about building a successful cultivation with the Three-a-light program and Success Nutrients.

Ask Me Anything – Reddit

Live from the MJBizCon tradeshow floor, on October 21st at 10:00 AM PT, Justin Dye will host an AMA – "Ask Me Anything" event on the subreddit thread r/weedstocks to engage with investors and answer topical questions, please submit your questions in advance to ensure verification from Reddit.

Investor Social Media

Schwazze is pleased to announce that it will be showcasing investor materials on new Schwazze social handles. Please ensure that you follow us for all investor updates at the following handles:

Twitter https://twitter.com/Schwazze_2021?t=QjTeeh5kE17EJR9U2xvwrg&s=09

Facebook https://www.facebook.com/SchwazzeInvestors/

Instagram https://www.instagram.com/Schwazze_Investors/

LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/schwazze-investors

Schwazze Featured on BTV – CEO Clips