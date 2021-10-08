PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. Announces Receipt of Requisite Consents in Consent Solicitations for Each of Its 5.375% Senior Notes due 2025 and Its 4.250% Senior Notes due 2029

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE: PFSI) (the “Company”) today announced that it has received the requisite consents to implement the Proposed Amendments (as defined below) to the indentures (the “Indentures”) governing its (i) 5.375% Senior Notes due 2025 (the “2025 Notes”) and (ii) 4.250% Senior Notes due 2029 (the “2029 Notes” and together with the 2025 Notes, the “Notes”) in connection with its previously announced solicitations of consents (the “Consent Solicitations”) from holders of the applicable Notes. The Consent Solicitations were made pursuant to a Consent Solicitation Statement, dated September 27, 2021 (as amended or supplemented, the “Consent Solicitation Statement”), to seek consents from holders of Notes to conform the restricted payments covenant and the “permitted investments” definition included in the applicable Indenture (the “Proposed Amendments”) to the restricted payments covenant and “permitted investments” definition, respectively, contained in the indenture governing the Company’s 5.75% Senior Notes due 2031, which were issued on September 16, 2021.

The Company has been advised that it has received consents from holders of a majority of the aggregate principal amount of each applicable series of Notes (not including any Notes held by the Company or any of its affiliates) (the “Requisite Consents”). In connection with the receipt of the Requisite Consents, the Company has executed supplemental indentures to the Indentures to effect the Proposed Amendments with respect to each series of Notes. The Company expects to pay the applicable consent fees to holders of Notes on the applicable record date on October 12, 2021 or promptly thereafter.

Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC acted as solicitation agent for the Consent Solicitations and D.F. King & Co., Inc. acted as the information agent for the Consent Solicitations.

Neither the Consent Solicitations nor any related documents have been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, nor have any such documents been filed with or reviewed by any federal or state securities commission or regulatory authority of any country. No authority has passed upon the accuracy or adequacy of the Consent Solicitation Statement or any related documents, and it is unlawful and may be a criminal offense to make any representation to the contrary.