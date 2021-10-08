checkAd

Moovit and Helbiz Accelerate Global Partnership

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
08.10.2021, 14:30  |  32   |   |   

Helbiz Inc. (NASDAQ: HLBZ), a global leader in micro-mobility and the first in its industry to be publicly listed on Nasdaq, in partnership with Moovit, an Intel company (NASDAQ: INTC), which is a leading Mobility as a Service (MaaS) solutions provider and creator of the #1 urban mobility app, today announced Helbiz will expand the integration of its electric vehicles within the Moovit app. Through this expanded partnership, Moovit users will have access to Helbiz’s suite of micro-mobility vehicles in more than 35 of its operating cities across the United States and Italy, followed by Spain, France and Serbia in the coming months. The two companies will work together to gather valuable mobility insights to further develop their shared vision of decreasing congestion globally.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211008005209/en/

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Intel Corporation!
Long
Basispreis 50,75€
Hebel 14,65
Ask 0,34
Zum Produkt
Short
Basispreis 57,58€
Hebel 14,65
Ask 0,29
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

Moovit and Helbiz Accelerate Global Partnership (Photo: Business Wire)

Moovit and Helbiz Accelerate Global Partnership (Photo: Business Wire)

"Offering more alternative options that can easily get people to their destinations is a critical component of a MaaS platform, which is why we are excited about our expansion with Helbiz," said Yovav Meydad, Chief Growth and Marketing Officer at Moovit. "The partnership will offer users the ability to travel sustainably, whether for short trips or longer trips by using Helbiz vehicles in combination with public transit. This will further our shared mission to help people ditch the car and decrease congestion."

“As Helbiz continues to expand in the United States and around the world, we look forward to growing our partnership with Moovit to ensure our users have access to efficient and sustainable transportation options wherever they are,” said Ruggero Cipriani Foresio, Chief Marketing Officer at Helbiz. “We’re eager to realize our vision of building smart cities rooted in green mobility initiatives, and this partnership arms us with invaluable data and insights to help us achieve that goal.”

The ongoing partnership allows Helbiz to easily integrate its electric scooters, e-bikes and mopeds within the Moovit app and encourages riders to select these devices as their mode of transportation, ultimately decreasing congestion on city streets. Moovit also notifies users when a Helbiz device is available nearby, noting how long it will take to walk there, an estimated cost of the trip and the remaining battery range.

Seite 1 von 4
Helbiz Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: Quo vadis, Intel?
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Moovit and Helbiz Accelerate Global Partnership Helbiz Inc. (NASDAQ: HLBZ), a global leader in micro-mobility and the first in its industry to be publicly listed on Nasdaq, in partnership with Moovit, an Intel company (NASDAQ: INTC), which is a leading Mobility as a Service (MaaS) solutions …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Square, Inc. to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Results
CEI Investigation Alert: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP is Investigating Securities Fraud Claims on Behalf of Camber ...
The Very Good Food Company Addresses Market Rumors in Advance of Anticipated NASDAQ Listing
BrainChip Takes the Wheel at Edge Computing World Global 2021
FDA Advisory Committee Recommends Use of Investigational Drug Maribavir (TAK-620) to Treat ...
JYNT EQUITY ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages The Joint Corp. Investors with Losses Exceeding $100K to ...
Mount Rainier Acquisition Corp. Announces Closing of $172.5 Million Initial Public Offering, ...
Capital Senior Living Sets the Record Straight for Shareholders
PAVmed Acquires EsophaCap Manufacturer CapNostics LLC
Walgreens Boots Alliance Marks Milestone, Reaches 300 Million Women and Children Through ...
Titel
Rare Element Resources Announces Intent to Launch Approximately $25 Million Rights Offering of ...
BevCanna Signs White-Label Agreement to Produce Cannabis-Infused Beverages for Xebra Brands
Army Selects Palantir for Intelligence Data Fabric and Analytics Solution
Rare Element Resources Announces Finalization of the Department of Energy $21.9M Financial Award
BrainChip Presents at Investment Forums Throughout October
National Cancer Institute Selects ImmunityBio’s N-803 IL-15 Receptor Agonist to Combine with ...
Lost Money in Amplify Energy Corp.?
The Very Good Food Company Announces Application to List on NASDAQ
Tesla Q3 2021 Vehicle Production & Deliveries
New Study Shows a Rapid Increase of Diesel-Fueled Backup Generators Across California
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
Omega Issues Business Update in Conjunction With BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
Vivendi Confirms the 1: 1 Distribution Ratio for UMG Shares
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
08:21 UhrLYNX: Intel: Ist das die große Chance auf den Breakout?
LYNX Analysen | Analysen
07.10.21Partnership Between Helbiz and Li-Cycle Achieves Sustainability Milestone
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
06.10.21Tech-Market Report: TecDAX und NASDAQ fallen; Tesla (TL0) und Nvidia (NVD) leicht im Plus
Shareribs | Weitere Nachrichten
04.10.21Tech-Market Report: Tesla (TL0) nach Absatzzahlen fest; Nordex (NDX1) und SMA Solar (S92) rutschen ab
Shareribs | Weitere Nachrichten
01.10.21Helbiz Outfits Fleet of E-Scooters with New Lock-To Technology
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
30.09.21Helbiz Announces Purchase of PIPE Units By Its Chief Executive Officer
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
30.09.21Intel Advances Neuromorphic with Loihi 2, New Lava Software Framework and New Partners
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
30.09.21Tech-Market Report: TecDAX und NASDAQ im Plus; AMD und Nvidia (NVD) klettern kräftig
Shareribs | Weitere Nachrichten
30.09.21‘Helbiz One’ E-Scooter Designed by Pininfarina Now Available for Pre-Order
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
29.09.21Helbiz is Compliant With Nasdaq Listing Requirements
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten