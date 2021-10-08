Helbiz Inc. (NASDAQ: HLBZ), a global leader in micro-mobility and the first in its industry to be publicly listed on Nasdaq, in partnership with Moovit , an Intel company (NASDAQ: INTC), which is a leading Mobility as a Service (MaaS) solutions provider and creator of the #1 urban mobility app, today announced Helbiz will expand the integration of its electric vehicles within the Moovit app. Through this expanded partnership, Moovit users will have access to Helbiz’s suite of micro-mobility vehicles in more than 35 of its operating cities across the United States and Italy, followed by Spain, France and Serbia in the coming months. The two companies will work together to gather valuable mobility insights to further develop their shared vision of decreasing congestion globally.

Moovit and Helbiz Accelerate Global Partnership (Photo: Business Wire)

"Offering more alternative options that can easily get people to their destinations is a critical component of a MaaS platform, which is why we are excited about our expansion with Helbiz," said Yovav Meydad, Chief Growth and Marketing Officer at Moovit. "The partnership will offer users the ability to travel sustainably, whether for short trips or longer trips by using Helbiz vehicles in combination with public transit. This will further our shared mission to help people ditch the car and decrease congestion."

“As Helbiz continues to expand in the United States and around the world, we look forward to growing our partnership with Moovit to ensure our users have access to efficient and sustainable transportation options wherever they are,” said Ruggero Cipriani Foresio, Chief Marketing Officer at Helbiz. “We’re eager to realize our vision of building smart cities rooted in green mobility initiatives, and this partnership arms us with invaluable data and insights to help us achieve that goal.”

The ongoing partnership allows Helbiz to easily integrate its electric scooters, e-bikes and mopeds within the Moovit app and encourages riders to select these devices as their mode of transportation, ultimately decreasing congestion on city streets. Moovit also notifies users when a Helbiz device is available nearby, noting how long it will take to walk there, an estimated cost of the trip and the remaining battery range.