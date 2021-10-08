Perimeter Medical Imaging AI to Participate in the LD Micro Main Event Investor Conference

Details on company presentations and webcasts can be found on the “Investors” section of Perimeter’s website at https://ir.perimetermed.com/ . When available, webcasts will be posted for replay following the event. The above listed dates and times are subject to change.

Perimeter Medical Imaging AI, Inc. (TSX-V:PINK)(OTC:PYNKF) (FSE:4PC) (“Perimeter” or the “Company”), a medical technology company driven to transform cancer surgery with ultra-high-resolution, real-time, advanced imaging tools to address high unmet medical needs, today announced that Perimeter will participate in the LD Micro Main Event Investor Conference taking place October 12-14, 2021 in Los Angeles, CA:

About Perimeter S-Series OCT

Cleared by the U.S. FDA, Perimeter S-Series Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) is a novel medical imaging system that provides clinicians with cross-sectional, real-time margin visualization (1-2 mm below the surface) of an excised tissue specimen. Giving physicians the ability to visualize microscopic tissue structures “real time” in the operating room has the potential to result in better long-term outcomes for patients and lower costs to the healthcare system.

About Perimeter B-Series OCT with ImgAssist AI

Perimeter is advancing the development of its proprietary, next-gen “ImgAssist” artificial intelligence technology under its ATLAS AI project, which is made possible, in part, by a US$7.4 million grant awarded by the Cancer Prevention and Research Institute of Texas (CPRIT). The U.S. FDA granted Breakthrough Device Designation for Perimeter B-Series OCT coupled with ImgAssist AI, and Perimeter has plans to initiate a randomized, multi-site, pivotal study to evaluate it against the current standard of care and assess the impact on re-operation rates for patients undergoing breast conservation surgery.

About Perimeter Medical Imaging AI, Inc.

With headquarters in Toronto, Canada and Dallas, Texas, Perimeter Medical Imaging AI (TSX-V:PINK) (OTC:PYNKF) (FSE:4PC) is a medical technology company that is driven to transform cancer surgery with ultra-high-resolution, real-time, advanced imaging tools to address areas of high unmet medical need. The company’s ticker symbol “PINK” is a reference to the pink ribbons used during Breast Cancer Awareness Month, underscoring the company’s dedication to helping surgeons, radiologists, and pathologists use Perimeter’s imaging technology and AI in the fight against breast cancer, which is estimated to account for 30% of all female cancer diagnoses this year.

