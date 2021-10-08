checkAd

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation Appoints Lily W. Chang to Its Board of Directors

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Oct. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (NASDAQ: BGFV) (the “Company”), a leading sporting goods retailer, is pleased to announce the appointment of Lily W. Chang to its Board of Directors, effective October 7, 2021. Ms. Chang has an extensive track record of successfully collaborating with companies to enhance financial and operational performance in a variety of consumer-facing industries.

Steven G. Miller, the Company’s Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “Lily brings broad-based experience and a wealth of knowledge from working with many leading retail and consumer companies. With her operational focus and expertise, she will offer a valuable perspective and skill set to our Board. We are excited to have Lily join us and look forward to her contributions.”

Ms. Chang is currently the Chief Portfolio Services Officer of Leonard Green & Partners (“LGP”), which she joined in 2004. In her role at LGP, she leads collaborative efforts to drive results and innovation with portfolio companies across a broad array of industries, including retail and consumer services. Additionally, since 2018, she has served as a member of the Board of Directors of JOANN Stores, a publicly traded specialty retailer of fabrics and crafts. Prior to joining LGP, Ms. Chang worked in strategy and planning roles at Nissan North America and Nissan Motor Acceptance Corporation, was a partner with eCompanies Venture Group, and held finance and management positions with The Walt Disney Company and Procter & Gamble. Ms. Chang earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Quantitative Economics from Stanford University, and an MBA, with distinction, from Harvard Business School.

Additionally, the Company announced today that Sandra N. Bane has informed the Company that she intends to retire from the Company’s Board of Directors, effective as of November 15, 2021. Mr. Miller said, “Sandy has been a valued member of our Board since the Company’s initial public offering in 2002. I want to thank her for her tremendous service and numerous contributions to our Board and Company. She has contributed significantly to Big 5’s growth and success, and we wish her all the best.”

About Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation
Big 5 is a leading sporting goods retailer in the western United States, operating 429 stores under the “Big 5 Sporting Goods” name as of the fiscal quarter ended October 3, 2021. Big 5 provides a full-line product offering in a traditional sporting goods store format that averages 11,000 square feet. Big 5’s product mix includes athletic shoes, apparel and accessories, as well as a broad selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, home recreation, tennis, golf, and winter and summer recreation.

