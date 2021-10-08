checkAd

GreenBox POS Surpasses $1 Billion Processing Volume Milestone for 2021

SAN DIEGO, CA, Oct. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GreenBox POS (NASDAQ: GBOX) ("GreenBox" or the "Company"), an emerging financial technology company leveraging proprietary blockchain security to build customized payment solutions, announced the company has processed more than $1 billion in transaction volume in 2021, a threshold crossed during the month of August. This represents nearly 5 times the total processing volume for all of 2020.

The launch of the Company’s Generation 3 technology, expansion of its ISO and agent network, and acquisitions of ChargeSavvy and Northeast Merchant Services all contributed to driving the exponential processing growth throughout the year.

“This is a monumental milestone for GreenBox POS and demonstrates the Company’s successful development and deployment of our one of a kind blockchain ledger-based payment processing technology as well as our expanding agent and partner network,” said Fredi Nisan, Chief Executive Officer of GreenBox POS. “To achieve such scale only 16 months since our initial launch is truly a remarkable achievement that we are very proud of. As we continue to execute on our strategy with select acquisitions and the eventual adoption of our Coyni smart contract technology, we expect processing volume to continue to escalate rapidly.”

About GreenBox POS

GreenBox POS (NASDAQ: GBOX) is an emerging financial technology company leveraging proprietary blockchain security to build customized payment solutions. The Company's applications enable an end-to-end suite of turnkey financial products, fraud detection and improving the efficiency of handling large-scale commercial processing volumes for its merchant clients. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.greenboxpos.com.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the Company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set out in the Company's SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

Investor Relations Contact
Mark Schwalenberg
MZ Group - MZ North America
312-261-6430
GBOX@mzgroup.us
www.mzgroup.us





