Assure Holdings Expands Operational Footprint With First Neuromonitoring Case in Nevada

“We expect to grow rapidly in Nevada and are confident in our ability to take advantage of sizeable business development opportunities in the state,” said John A. Farlinger, Assure’s executive chairman and CEO. “On a per capita basis, Las Vegas is among the largest spine surgery markets in the nation. Over the next year, we anticipate that Nevada will be among Assure’s fastest growing markets.”

DENVER, Oct. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Assure Holdings Corp. (the “ Company ” or “ Assure ”) (NASDAQ: IONM; TSXV: IOM), a provider of intraoperative neuromonitoring services (“ IONM” ), is pleased to announce that it has performed its first neuromonitoring case in Nevada and has signed an agreement to provide IONM services for eight hospitals in the state, primarily in the Las Vegas metro area.

Assure will begin working with five surgeons that specialize in neurosurgery and orthopedic spine surgery. These surgeons perform approximately 2,000 procedures annually. Assure anticipates that the number of surgeons it provides service to in Nevada will expand in the future.

Over the past three years, Assure has expanded beyond its home base of Colorado and is now operating in twelve states: Texas, Louisiana, Utah, Pennsylvania, Michigan, South Carolina, Arizona, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska and Nevada. This growth has been driven by the Company’s reputation for providing exceptional quality of service and unique clinical expertise. An additional driver to the Company’s growth is the increase in demand for neuromonitoring services across numerous medical procedures.

