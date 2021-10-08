Turning Point Therapeutics Presents TRIDENT-1 Study Clinical Data for Repotrectinib in NTRK+ Advanced Solid Tumors in Plenary Session at 2021 AACR-NCI-EORTC Conference

These data are being presented today at a plenary session at the Virtual International Conference on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics hosted by the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR), the National Cancer Institute (NCI), and the European Organisation for Research and Treatment of Cancer (EORTC) being held October 7-10.

“These data in patients with NTRK-positive advanced solid tumors are encouraging and support further investigation of repotrectinib in this patient population, especially in the TKI-pretreated setting where there are no currently approved targeted therapies,” said Mohammad Hirmand, M.D., chief medical officer. “Based on these findings and repotrectinib having recently been granted Breakthrough Therapy designation for NTRK-positive TKI-pretreated advanced solid tumors, we look forward to discussing next steps toward potential registration of repotrectinib in this patient population at a Type B meeting with the FDA anticipated in the first half of 2022.”

Repotrectinib Early Data from Phase 1/2 TRIDENT-1 Study from NTRK-Positive Advanced Solid Tumor Cohorts (EXP-5, EXP-6)

The early Phase 2 TRIDENT-1 dataset utilizes an August 26, 2021 data cutoff. The safety analysis includes 301 treated patients from the pooled Phase 1 and Phase 2 portions of TRIDENT-1 across all cohorts, and the preliminary efficacy analysis includes 40 evaluable patients from the pooled Phase 1 and Phase 2 portions of TRIDENT-1 in the NTRK-positive advanced solid tumor cohorts (EXP-5, EXP-6). Of the 40 patients, 17 were TKI-naïve and 23 were TKI-pretreated. Phase 2 patients included in the efficacy analysis had baseline measurable disease and at least one post-baseline evaluable scan or were off treatment prior to first post-baseline scan. Responses were confirmed with a subsequent scan at least 28 days later per RECIST 1.1 and were determined by physician assessment for Phase 2 patients. Phase 1 patients included in the efficacy analysis were treated at or above the Phase 2 dose, with responses assessed by blinded independent central review (BICR). The Phase 1 data cutoff date was July 22, 2019 for responses and August 26, 2021 for duration of treatment.