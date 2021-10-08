checkAd

EANS-DD Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG / Notification concerning transactions by persons performing managerial responsibilities pursuant to article 19 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)

personal data:


responsible party:

name: MM Schubi Vermögensverwaltungs GmbH (legal person)

reason:

reason: responsible party is a legal person associate to a person with
managerial responsibilities
name and surname: Ferdinand Mayr-Melnhof-Saurau
function: Member of an administrative or supervisory board

issuer information:

name: Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 5299001AMHDLKUM80611

information about deal:

ISIN: AT0000938204
description of the financial instrument: Shares
type: acquisition
date: 06.10.2021; UTC+02:00
market: Vienna Stock Exchange, XWBO
currency: Euro


price volume
165.980 300
165.694 300

total volume: 600
total price: 99,502.20
average price: 165.837


ISIN: AT0000938204
description of the financial instrument: Shares
type: acquisition
date: 07.10.2021; UTC+02:00
market: Vienna Stock Exchange, XWBO
currency: Euro


price volume
168.7013 320
168.6533 300

total volume: 620
total price: 104,580.4060
average price: 168.6781


issuer: Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG
Brahmsplatz 6
A-1040 Wien
phone: +43 1 50 136
FAX:
mail: investor.relations@mm-karton.at
WWW: www.mayr-melnhof.com
ISIN: AT0000938204
indexes: ATX, ATX PRIME
stockmarkets: Wien
language: English

