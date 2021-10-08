EANS-DD Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG / Notification concerning transactions by persons performing managerial responsibilities pursuant to article 19 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell | 08.10.2021, 14:40 | | 16 0 | 0 08.10.2021, 14:40 | --------------------------------------------------------------------------------

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------





personal data:





responsible party:



name: MM Schubi Vermögensverwaltungs GmbH (legal person)



--------------------------------------------------------------------------------





reason:



reason: responsible party is a legal person associate to a person with

managerial responsibilities

name and surname: Ferdinand Mayr-Melnhof-Saurau

function: Member of an administrative or supervisory board



--------------------------------------------------------------------------------





issuer information:



name: Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG

Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 5299001AMHDLKUM80611



--------------------------------------------------------------------------------





information about deal:



ISIN: AT0000938204

description of the financial instrument: Shares

type: acquisition

date: 06.10.2021; UTC+02:00

market: Vienna Stock Exchange, XWBO

currency: Euro





price volume

165.980 300

165.694 300



total volume: 600

total price: 99,502.20

average price: 165.837





ISIN: AT0000938204

description of the financial instrument: Shares

type: acquisition

date: 07.10.2021; UTC+02:00

market: Vienna Stock Exchange, XWBO

currency: Euro





price volume

168.7013 320

168.6533 300



total volume: 620

total price: 104,580.4060

average price: 168.6781





--------------------------------------------------------------------------------









end of announcement euro adhoc

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------



issuer: Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG

Brahmsplatz 6

A-1040 Wien

phone: +43 1 50 136

FAX:

mail: investor.relations@mm-karton.at

WWW: www.mayr-melnhof.com

ISIN: AT0000938204

indexes:

stockmarkets: Wien

language: English



Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/8821/5041448

OTS: Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG

ISIN: AT0000938204

