omniQ’s CEO to Ring the Nasdaq Stock Market Closing Bell

SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- omniQ Corp. (NASDAQ: OMQS) (“omniQ” or “the Company”), a provider of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and IoT – based solutions, announced that Shai Lustgarten, company’s CEO will ring the Nasdaq Stock Market Closing Bell today. This comes after the company began listing its common shares on The Nasdaq Capital Market on September 2, 2021.

The ceremony will begin at approximately 3:45 p.m. ET today and can be viewed live at https://www.nasdaq.com/marketsite/bell-ringing-ceremony.

About omniQ Corp.
omniQ Corp. (NASDAQ: OMQS) provides computerized and machine vision image processing solutions that use patented and proprietary AI technology to deliver data collection, real-time surveillance and monitoring for supply chain management, homeland security, public safety, traffic & parking management, and access control applications. The technology and services provided by the Company help clients move people, assets, and data safely and securely through airports, warehouses, schools, national borders, and many other applications and environments.

omniQ's customers include government agencies and leading Fortune 500 companies from several sectors, including manufacturing, retail, distribution, food and beverage, transportation and logistics, healthcare, and oil, gas, and chemicals. Since 2014, annual revenues have grown to more than $50 million from clients in the USA and abroad.

omniQ recently announced the closing of its acquisition of 51% of the capital stock of Dangot Computers Ltd (Dangot). omniQ has an option to purchase the remaining 49% of the capital stock. Dangot is an Israeli based leader in providing innovative technologies including: frictionless automated order processing & digital payment processing products for the retail, fast food and parking markets; integrated work stations for physicians, drug delivery and blood tests; robotics for smart warehouses; point of sales, self-check in management, and other state of the art solutions.

The Company currently addresses several billion-dollar markets, including the Global Safe City market, forecast to grow to $29 billion by 2022, and the Ticketless Safe Parking market, forecast to grow to $5.2 billion by 2023. For more information, visit www.omniq.com.

Information about Forward-Looking Statements
“Safe Harbor” Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements in this press release relating to plans, strategies, economic performance and trends, projections of results of specific activities or investments, and other statements that are not descriptions of historical facts may be forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

