Shares for the Cure Simplify Introduces Health Care ETF Benefiting Susan G. Komen

Simplify Asset Management (“Simplify”), an innovative provider of Exchange Traded Funds (“ETFs”), today announced the launch of the Simplify Health Care ETF (PINK), the first ETF committed to donating all of its net profits from managing the fund on an annual basis to Susan G. Komen, the world’s leading breast cancer organization.

PINK will be actively managed by renowned hedge fund investor Michael Taylor, who has more than 20 years of direct experience investing in the healthcare and biotech spaces, and who brings a rigorous research approach, due diligence processes, and deep knowledge of these sectors to build and run PINK’s underlying portfolio.

“We’re very grateful for this tangible commitment by the Simplify team to create a long-term source of support for the important work we’re doing to save lives and pursue an end to breast cancer,” said Paula Schneider, Komen’s president and CEO. “While this fund is launching during National Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the commitment it makes shows a recognition of the year-round support this cause needs as we have an incredible set of challenges before us. Decades of progress in lowering breast cancer mortality rates are being jeopardized by screening delays and treatment disruptions caused by the ongoing pandemic, persistent racial disparities in access to care are becoming painfully obvious, and women are carrying a disproportionate burden of the massive job loss and childcare crises affecting our country. This commitment will help support our advocacy, breakthrough research and important patient support and care for those facing the disease today.”

“Breast cancer impacts one in eight women in the U.S. at some point in her lifetime. Funding research to find the cures is an incredible challenge that demands significant financial resources, which is why Simplify is very pleased to have Susan G. Komen as the beneficiary for PINK, a fund that we believe provides investors with a way to grow their portfolios while simultaneously supporting an incredibly worthy cause,” said Paul Kim, CFA, CEO and Co-Founder with Simplify.

“The healthcare and biotech sectors are in the midst of a period of incredible innovation, rising to meet not only the ongoing pandemic, but producing breakthrough research that could have significant implications in the fight against cancer,” added Mr. Taylor. “But identifying those companies best poised for potential outperformance requires deep research and an active management approach. I could not be more pleased to be working with the Simplify team on PINK, providing investors with an important new tool while supporting the crucial work of Susan G. Komen.”

