Knight Capital Announces Settlement

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
08.10.2021, 15:00  |  16   |   |   

MIAMI, Oct. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Knight Capital Funding and Forward Financing are pleased to have reached a mutually agreeable financial resolution of the matter Knight Capital LLC v. Forward Financing LLC, Forward Financing SPV LLC, and Justin Bakes, pending in the Eleventh Judicial Circuit Court in and for Miami-Dade County, Florida, Case No. 2016-28657-CA-01.

Knight Capital Funding

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1639038/Knight_Capital_Funding_Logo.jpg


Disclaimer

