Alpha Cognition to Present at LD Micro Main Event

Alpha Cognition Inc. (TSX-V: ACOG)(OTCQB: ACOGF) (“Alpha Cognition”, or the “Company”), a biopharmaceutical company committed to developing novel therapies with the potential to transform the lives of people with debilitating neurodegenerative disorders, is pleased to announce that it will be presenting at the 14th annual Main Event on Tuesday, October 12th at 3:00 PM EST at the Luxe Sunset Bel-Air in Los Angeles. Michael McFadden, CEO of Alpha Cognition, will provide an overview of the Company's business, highlighting the Company’s lead asset, ALPHA-1062, as well as its early stage asset, ALPHA-0602, during the presentation. The company will also host investor meetings after the presentation on Tuesday.

Register to watch the virtual presentation here.

Summary of LD Micro Main Event (XIV)

The 2021 LD Micro Main Event will be held at the Luxe Sunset Bel-Air in Los Angeles from Tuesday, October 12th to Thursday, October 14th.

The festivities run from 8 AM PT - 5:30 PM PT on the 12th and 13th with a morning session on the 14th.

This three-day, investor conference is expected to feature around 150 companies, presenting for 25 minutes each, as well as several influential keynotes in person.

For more info, please contact Dean@ldmicro.com

About Alpha Cognition Inc.

Alpha Cognition Inc. is a clinical stage, biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing treatments for under-served neurodegenerative diseases, such as Alzheimer's Dementia and Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS).

ALPHA-1062, is a patented new chemical entity that has demonstrated safety and improved tolerability in human clinical trials. It is being developed as a new generation acetylcholinesterase inhibitor for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, with minimal gastrointestinal side effects and novel routes of administration. ALPHA-1062's active metabolites are differentiated from donepezil and rivastigmine in that they may sensitize neuronal nicotinic receptors, most notably the alpha-7 subtype, which is known to have a positive effect on cognition. ALPHA-1062 is also being developed in combination with memantine to treat moderate to severe Alzheimer's dementia and in a nasal spray formulation to treat traumatic brain injury.