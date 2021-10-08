checkAd

Alpha Cognition to Present at LD Micro Main Event

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
08.10.2021, 15:00  |  20   |   |   

Alpha Cognition Inc. (TSX-V: ACOG)(OTCQB: ACOGF)(“Alpha Cognition”, or the “Company”), a biopharmaceutical company committed to developing novel therapies with the potential to transform the lives of people with debilitating neurodegenerative disorders, is pleased to announce that it will be presenting at the 14th annual Main Event on Tuesday, October 12th at 3:00 PM EST at the Luxe Sunset Bel-Air in Los Angeles. Michael McFadden, CEO of Alpha Cognition, will provide an overview of the Company's business, highlighting the Company’s lead asset, ALPHA-1062, as well as its early stage asset, ALPHA-0602, during the presentation. The company will also host investor meetings after the presentation on Tuesday.

Event: LD Micro Main Event
Date: Tuesday, October 12th
Time: 3:00 PM EST

Register to watch the virtual presentation here.

Summary of LD Micro Main Event (XIV)

The 2021 LD Micro Main Event will be held at the Luxe Sunset Bel-Air in Los Angeles from Tuesday, October 12th to Thursday, October 14th.

The festivities run from 8 AM PT - 5:30 PM PT on the 12th and 13th with a morning session on the 14th.

This three-day, investor conference is expected to feature around 150 companies, presenting for 25 minutes each, as well as several influential keynotes in person.

For more info, please contact Dean@ldmicro.com

About Alpha Cognition Inc.

Alpha Cognition Inc. is a clinical stage, biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing treatments for under-served neurodegenerative diseases, such as Alzheimer's Dementia and Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS).

ALPHA-1062, is a patented new chemical entity that has demonstrated safety and improved tolerability in human clinical trials. It is being developed as a new generation acetylcholinesterase inhibitor for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, with minimal gastrointestinal side effects and novel routes of administration. ALPHA-1062's active metabolites are differentiated from donepezil and rivastigmine in that they may sensitize neuronal nicotinic receptors, most notably the alpha-7 subtype, which is known to have a positive effect on cognition. ALPHA-1062 is also being developed in combination with memantine to treat moderate to severe Alzheimer's dementia and in a nasal spray formulation to treat traumatic brain injury.

Seite 1 von 3
Alpha Cognition Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: ALPHA Cognition Inc - Entwickler von Therapien für neurodegenerative Erkrankungen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Alpha Cognition to Present at LD Micro Main Event Alpha Cognition Inc. (TSX-V: ACOG)(OTCQB: ACOGF)(“Alpha Cognition”, or the “Company”), a biopharmaceutical company committed to developing novel therapies with the potential to transform the lives of people with debilitating neurodegenerative …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Square, Inc. to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Results
CEI Investigation Alert: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP is Investigating Securities Fraud Claims on Behalf of Camber ...
The Very Good Food Company Addresses Market Rumors in Advance of Anticipated NASDAQ Listing
BrainChip Takes the Wheel at Edge Computing World Global 2021
FDA Advisory Committee Recommends Use of Investigational Drug Maribavir (TAK-620) to Treat ...
JYNT EQUITY ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages The Joint Corp. Investors with Losses Exceeding $100K to ...
Mount Rainier Acquisition Corp. Announces Closing of $172.5 Million Initial Public Offering, ...
Capital Senior Living Sets the Record Straight for Shareholders
PAVmed Acquires EsophaCap Manufacturer CapNostics LLC
Walgreens Boots Alliance Marks Milestone, Reaches 300 Million Women and Children Through ...
Titel
Rare Element Resources Announces Intent to Launch Approximately $25 Million Rights Offering of ...
BevCanna Signs White-Label Agreement to Produce Cannabis-Infused Beverages for Xebra Brands
Army Selects Palantir for Intelligence Data Fabric and Analytics Solution
Rare Element Resources Announces Finalization of the Department of Energy $21.9M Financial Award
BrainChip Presents at Investment Forums Throughout October
National Cancer Institute Selects ImmunityBio’s N-803 IL-15 Receptor Agonist to Combine with ...
Lost Money in Amplify Energy Corp.?
The Very Good Food Company Announces Application to List on NASDAQ
Tesla Q3 2021 Vehicle Production & Deliveries
New Study Shows a Rapid Increase of Diesel-Fueled Backup Generators Across California
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
Omega Issues Business Update in Conjunction With BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
Vivendi Confirms the 1: 1 Distribution Ratio for UMG Shares
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
07.10.21Alpha Cognition Provides CEO Update
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
01.10.21Alpha Cognition Announces Formation and Members of Scientific Advisory Board and Investor Relations Agreements
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten