Jackson to Report 3Q 2021 Financial Results

Jackson Financial Inc.1 (NYSE: JXN) will announce financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021 after market close Tuesday, November 9, 2021. Jackson’s press release and supplemental financial materials will be available at investors.jackson.com.

Jackson will host a conference call webcast Wednesday, November 10, 2021 at 10 a.m. ET to review the third quarter results. The live webcast is open to the public and can be accessed at investors.jackson.com. A replay will be available following the call.

To register for the conference call, please click here.

ABOUT JACKSON

Jackson (NYSE: JXN) is committed to helping clarify the complexity of retirement planning—for financial professionals and their clients. Our range of annuity products, financial know-how, history of award-winning service* and streamlined experiences strive to reduce the confusion that complicates retirement plans. We take a balanced, long-term approach to responsibly serving all of our stakeholders, including customers, shareholders, distribution partners, employees, regulators and community partners. We believe by providing clarity for all today, we can help drive better outcomes for tomorrow. For more information, visit www.jackson.com.

*SQM (Service Quality Measurement Group) Contact Center Awards Program for 2004 and 2006-2020. (To achieve world-class certification, 80% or more of call-center customers surveyed must have rated their experience as very satisfied, the highest rating possible).

Jackson National Life Insurance Company is a wholly owned subsidiary of Jackson Financial Inc. Jackson Financial Inc. is a publicly traded company. Prudential plc and Athene Life Re Ltd. each hold a minority economic interest in Jackson Financial Inc. Prudential plc has no relation to Newark, New Jersey-based Prudential Financial, Inc.

Jackson is the marketing name for Jackson Financial Inc., Jackson National Life Insurance Company (Home Office: Lansing, Michigan) and Jackson National Life Insurance Company of New York (Home Office: Purchase, New York).

1 Jackson Financial Inc. (JFI) is a U.S. holding company and the direct parent of Jackson Holdings LLC (JHLLC). The indirect, wholly-owned subsidiaries of JHLLC include Jackson National Life Insurance Company, Brook Life Insurance Company, PPM America, Inc. and Jackson National Asset Management, LLC.

