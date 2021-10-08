Hope Bancorp to Report 2021 Third Quarter Financial Results on Monday, October 25, 2021

A conference call to discuss 2021 third quarter financial results will be held on Tuesday, October 26, 2021 at 9:30 a.m. Pacific Time / 12:30 p.m. Eastern Time. A presentation deck to accompany the earnings call will be available at the Investor Relations section of Hope Bancorp’s website at www.ir-hopebancorp.com .

Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOPE) today announced that the company will report financial results for its 2021 third quarter after the markets close on Monday, October 25, 2021.

Institutional investors and analysts are invited to access the conference call by dialing 866-235-9917 (domestic) or 412-902-4103 (international), and asking for the “Hope Bancorp Call.” Other interested parties are invited to participate via a live webcast of the call available at Hope Bancorp’s investor relations website.

After the live webcast, the archived webcast will remain available in Hope Bancorp’s investor relations website for one year. A telephonic replay of the call will be available at 877-344-7529 (domestic) or 412-317-0088 (international) for one week through November 2, 2021, replay access code 10161142.

About Hope Bancorp, Inc.

Hope Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company of Bank of Hope, the first and only super regional Korean American bank in the United States with $17.5 billion in total assets as of June 30, 2021. Headquartered in Los Angeles and serving a multi-ethnic population of customers across the nation, Bank of Hope operates 53 full-service branches in California, Washington, Texas, Illinois, New York, New Jersey, Virginia and Alabama. The Bank also operates SBA loan production offices in Seattle, Denver, Dallas, Atlanta, Portland, Oregon, New York City, Northern California and Houston; commercial loan production offices in Northern California and Seattle; residential mortgage loan production offices in Southern California; and a representative office in Seoul, Korea. Bank of Hope specializes in core business banking products for small and medium-sized businesses, with an emphasis in commercial real estate and commercial lending, SBA lending and international trade financing. Bank of Hope is a California-chartered bank, and its deposits are insured by the FDIC to the extent provided by law. Bank of Hope is an Equal Opportunity Lender. For additional information, please go to bankofhope.com.

