Piper Sandler Expands Merchant Banking Group with the Addition of Seth Harward

Harward brings extensive growth equity investment experience to Piper Sandler’s merchant banking group after having served as partner with Frontier Growth, where he evaluated thousands of growth-stage software businesses and was instrumental in building Frontier’s growth equity investment origination capability within the technology & software sector. Prior, Harward was director of business development for the Council for Entrepreneurial Development in Research Triangle Park, where he was responsible for developing and managing strategic relationships, including relationships with many venture capital firms, in order to benefit the entrepreneur business community in North Carolina.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE: PIPR), a leading investment bank, is pleased to announce the hiring of Seth Harward as managing director and partner in the merchant banking group. He will serve alongside the group’s managing directors Tom Schnettler, Bob Rinek and Ted Christianson and will be based in Piper Sandler’s Charlotte office.

“Seth brings a proven capability of building an effective investment origination organization to merchant banking, which will augment our team’s existing capabilities and help us continue scaling our growth equity investment practice as we invest the remaining Fund II capital and prepare to raise Piper Sandler Merchant Banking Fund III,” said Ted Christianson, merchant banking managing director. “Seth’s knowledge of software, along with his ability to forge and maintain relationships within the technology sector, are a great complement to our team and will benefit our investors.”

Piper Sandler Merchant Banking is the growth equity investment arm of Piper Sandler Companies. Our team strives to partner with founders and CEOs of growing, commercial stage businesses that can benefit by leveraging Piper Sandler’s knowledge, experience, capital and relationships to build market leading enterprises. We provide investment advisory services through the affiliated registered investment adviser, PSC Capital Partners LLC. For more information, click this link.

