Hasbro Hires Carrie Ratner to Lead Global Corporate Communications

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS), today announced the hiring of Carrie Ratner as Senior Vice President, Global Corporate Communications. In this strategic role, Ratner will be responsible for leading Hasbro’s external and internal corporate communications and storytelling strategy with Hasbro’s brands and purpose at the center. She will direct Hasbro’s corporate communications team and will assume responsibility for Hasbro’s external media relations, public affairs, issues and crisis, M&A, social media as well as internal communications. Ratner is based at Hasbro’s corporate headquarters and will report to Kathrin Belliveau, Hasbro’s Executive Vice President and Chief Purpose Officer.

With more than 20 years of experience, Ratner is an established and seasoned communications professional leading corporate, executive, financial, crisis, internal, and change communications, as well as public affairs strategies. She joins Hasbro from PepsiCo Inc. where she was responsible for global external communications and reputation management. Ratner previously led global corporate, internal, and crisis communications at Starwood Hotels and Resorts and was a Principal at strategic advisory firm Sard Verbinnen & Co in New York. Ratner graduated from Syracuse University with a B.A. in Public Relations and Finance and earned her M.B.A. from New York University with specializations in Corporate Finance and Leadership & Change Management.

“Hasbro is a story and purpose-led global play and entertainment company, and we’re thrilled to have Carrie join the team at this critical moment in our company’s history as we supercharge our Brand Blueprint strategy,” said Kathrin Belliveau, EVP and Chief Purpose Officer, Hasbro. “With Carrie’s leadership and broad experience, we will further elevate Hasbro’s vast portfolio of beloved brands and rich content across consumer products, gaming, tv and film, and embed our Purpose of making the world a better place to ensure all stakeholders understand how purpose drives long term value at Hasbro.”

“Hasbro is home to some of the world’s most celebrated and imaginative brands, and I have been a lifelong fan of its products and the joy they create, connecting people and families. I am honored to work alongside the talented and highly creative teams at Hasbro, Wizards of the Coast and eOne to tell our cohesive story and the purpose we are advancing every day for our employees, consumers, customers, and the communities we serve,” said Carrie Ratner, SVP Global Corporate Communications.

For the past 10 consecutive years, Hasbro has been named one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies by Ethisphere Institute and has ranked at the top of the 100 Best Corporate Citizens list by 3BL Media. Hasbro was also named to the 2021 list of America’s Most JUST Companies by Forbes and JUST Capital, ranking No. 1 in the Household Goods & Apparel category.

About Hasbro

Hasbro (NASDAQ: HAS) is a global play and entertainment company committed to Creating the World's Best Play and Entertainment Experiences. From toys, games and consumer products to television, movies, digital gaming, live action, music, and virtual reality experiences, Hasbro connects to global audiences by bringing to life great innovations, stories and brands across established and inventive platforms. Hasbro’s iconic brands include NERF, MAGIC: THE GATHERING, MY LITTLE PONY, TRANSFORMERS, PLAY-DOH, MONOPOLY, BABY ALIVE, POWER RANGERS, PEPPA PIG and PJ MASKS, as well as premier partner brands. Through its global entertainment studio, eOne, Hasbro is building its brands globally through great storytelling and content on all screens. Hasbro is committed to making the world a better place for all children and all families through corporate social responsibility and philanthropy. Hasbro ranked among the 2020 100 Best Corporate Citizens by 3BL Media, has been named one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies by Ethisphere Institute for the past nine years, and one of America’s Most JUST Companies by Forbes and JUST Capital for the past four years. We routinely share important business and brand updates on our Investor Relations website, Newsroom and social channels (@Hasbro on Twitter and Instagram, and @HasbroOfficial on Facebook.)

HAS-C

