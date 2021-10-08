AS Tallinna Sadam operational volumes for 2021 Q3

According to Marko Raid, CFO and the member of the management board of Tallinna Sadam, the total cargo volume showed strong growth in Q3 which was mainly supported by liquid bulk. “The significant increase in the liquid bulk volume was achieved through short-term projects with a slightly lower margin due to intensified competition. For ro-ro goods, demand for road transport continues to grow. The slight decrease in dry bulk was due to the reduced volumes of grain handling," said Raid. In 9 months, the cargo volume increased by 14% due to the growth of liquid bulk, ro-ro and dry bulk.

In 2021 Q3, 6.5 million tonnes of cargo and 1.4 million passengers passed through the harbours of Tallinna Sadam. Compared to the same period of previous year, the cargo volume increased by 23% and the number of passengers decreased by 16%. The number of vessel calls fell by 5% to 2010 calls. The number of passengers travelling between the Estonian mainland and the main islands increased by 3% and the number of vehicles by 5%; and the number utility rate of the icebreaker Botica stayed at the same level as in Q3 2020 being 100% and 92 charter days.

The number of passengers decreased by 16% in the third quarter and by -37% in the first 9 months due to the continuing movement restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic and a reduction in people's confidence and travel due to the instable situation. "Compared to last year, we had significantly fewer passengers in the summer months, especially due to the restrictions imposed by the Finnish state and the recommendation to its citizens not to travel abroad, which the Finns followed. In September, when Finland's attitude and recommendation became more favorable for travel as the level of vaccination increased, we immediately saw an increase in the number of passengers on the Helsinki route by almost 30% year-on-year. Therefore, we are also optimistic about the growth continuing in the coming months,” Raid explained. Compared to the previous year, the Stockholm line was open from July and 39 cruise ship visits took place. In 2020, the Stockholm line was closed and cruise ships did not visit Tallinn.

In this summer, people travelled to the Estonian islands with the ferries slightly more than a year before. The icebreaker Botnica continued on the same course as last year and left for Canada at the end of June for summer work near Baffin Island from which it will return in the fourth quarter.

The operational volumes of Tallinna Sadam group for 2021 Q3 and 9 months:

Q3 2021 Q3 2020 Change 9M 2021 9M 2020 Change Cargo volume by type of cargo

(th tonnes) 6 541 5 302 23,4% 17 709 15 537 14,0% Liquid bulk 2 976 1 911 55,7% 7 396 6 627 11,6% Ro-ro 1 599 1 416 12,9% 4 818 4 098 17,6% Dry bulk 1 371 1 417 –3,3% 3 737 3 131 19,3% Containers 465 461 0,9% 1 391 1 350 3,1% in TEUs 56 221 53 432 5,2% 166 153 157 897 5,2% General cargo 129 85 52,2% 367 319 15,1% Non-marine 0 10 –97,6% 1 12 –93,9% Number of passengers by routes (th) 1 358 1 620 –16,2% 2 327 3 703 –37,2% Tallinn-Helsinki 1 075 1 518 –29,2% 1 953 3 401 –42,6% Tallinn-Stockholm 105 2 – 105 138 –23,8% Muuga-Vuosaari 37 45 –17,1% 99 88 11,9% Tallinn-St.Petersburg 0 0 – 0 0 – Cruise (traditional) 54 0 100,0% 54 0 100,0% Other 86 55 56,6% 116 75 53,4% Number of vessel calls by vessel type 2 010 2 123 –5,3% 5 524 5 320 3,8% Cargo vessels 492 426 15,5% 1 287 1 243 3,5% Passenger vessels (incl. Ro-Pax) 1 479 1 697 –12,8% 4 198 4 077 3,0% Cruise vessels (traditional) 39 0 – 39 0 – Ferries*

(Saaremaa and Hiiumaa lines) Passengers (th) 906 879 3,0% 1 759 1 560 12,7% Vehicles (th) 407 389 4,6% 862 740 16,4% Icebreaker Botnica Charter days 92 92 0,0% 206 207 –0,5% Utility rate (%) 100% 100% 0 75% 76% –0,1%

*Ferry traffic volumes show the general demand for the service, but do not directly affect the financial results of the ferry segment, as the fee is fixed in the service contract regardless of the number of passengers and vehicles served.

More detailed statistics of passengers by nationality, gender and routes on monthly basis, can be viewed on the Tallinna Sadam web page: https://www.ts.ee/en/statistics/ . We now also publish quarterly key figures in xlsx format: https://www.ts.ee/en/investor/key-figures/

Tallinna Sadam is one of the largest cargo- and passenger port complexes in the Baltic Sea region, which serves annually 10 million passengers and 20 million tons of cargo in average. In addition to passenger and freight services, Tallinna Sadam group also operates in shipping business via its subsidiaries – OÜ TS Laevad provides ferry services between the Estonian mainland and the largest islands, and OÜ TS Shipping charters its multifunctional vessel Botnica for icebreaking and construction services in Estonia and offshore projects abroad. Tallinna Sadam group is also a shareholder of an associate AS Green Marine, which provides waste management services. The group’s sales in 2020 totalled EUR 107.4 million, adjusted EBITDA EUR 58.4 million and profit EUR 28.5 million.

Additional information:

Marju Zirel

Head of Investor Relations

Tel. +372 5342 6591

m.zirel@ts.ee

Attachment