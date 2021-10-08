checkAd

Nabati Foods Announces Dual Listing on Frankfurt Stock Exchange

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
08.10.2021, 15:00  |  16   |   |   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nabati Foods Global Inc. (CSE:MEAL) (FSE:7UW) (“Nabati Foods” or the “Company”), a plant-based food technology company offering whole, natural, plant-based foods for health-conscious consumers, is pleased to announce that the Company’s shares have been accepted for listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (“FSE”) and commenced trading on October 7, 2021 under the symbol “7UW”.

The Company’s common shares are now cross listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange and the FSE. The FSE is one of the world’s leading international stock exchanges by revenue, profitability, and market capitalization and is the largest of Germany’s stock exchanges.

The Company is also applying to have its common shares posted for trading on the OTCQB Venture Market, a United States trading platform that is operated by the OTC Markets Group in New York. The posting of the Company's shares on the OTCQB remains subject to having a Form 211 cleared by FINRA, satisfying OTCQB eligibility standards and the approval of the OTCQB Markets Group. The Company believes that trading on the OTCQB will increase its visibility within the U.S. capital markets and will provide further information once its common shares commence trading on the OTCQB.

“This listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange is an exciting milestone for the team. There is significant demand from investors in Europe for plant-based companies like ours, and we are pleased that it will now be easier for those investors to participate in our growth, particularly as we continue to expand our global footprint,” said Ahmad Yehya, CEO of Nabati Foods.

The OTCQB market is a premiere marketplace for early-stage and developing companies that are committed to providing a high-quality trading and information experience for U.S. investors. Investors can find real-time level 2 quotes and market information for OTCQB-listed companies on the OTC Markets website.

Subscribe to updates about Nabati Foods here: https://invest.nabatifoods.com/.

Find Nabati Foods products at a location near you here: https://www.nabati.ca/a/store-locator.

About Nabati Foods Global Inc.
Nabati Foods Global Inc. is the owner of Nabati Foods Inc. (“Nabati Foods”), a family-founded food technology company offering whole, natural, plant-based, gluten, and soy-free foods for health-conscious consumers. Nabati Foods was founded in 2014 and has four signature product lines including dairy-free cheesecakes, cheese alternatives, plant-based meats, and a plant-based liquid egg alternative. Nabati Foods products are distributed throughout Canada, the U.S., and internationally through eCommerce, grocery, foodservice, and industrial channels. Learn more: https://invest.nabatifoods.com/.

